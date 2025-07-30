Civil Site Manager
3rd level construction/engineering degree and/or a trade background
5 years+ experience in a similar site-based role
Experience working on large scale construction projects/ hyperscale data centres would be an advantage
Experience in managing sub-contractors
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies.
By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the construction process. Encouraging open communication, recognising and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety.
By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
Key Responsibilities:
Reporting to the Project Manager, the key individual will be articulate with proven leadership attributes.
Managing sub-contractors and direct personnel
Plan and Monitoring work schedules
Arranging and attending site meetings
Making sure the project is running in accordance with the programme and on budget
Ensuring an efficient construction site
Delivering projects with the highest quality
Represent the interests of both the company and the client in coordination with the Senior Management team
Adhere to relevant quality standards
Provide safety leadership while working with the Health & Safety Department to ensure safe construction at all times.
