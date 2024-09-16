CIS Sales Director
2024-09-16
Role - Practice Engagement Director(Cloud Infrastructure & Security Services)
Technology - Sales Execution
Location - Sweden
What will you do?
As a Practice Engagement Manager/Director focusing on Cloud Infrastructure and Security services across industry segments in Europe, the job needs to fulfil the following KPIs:
Driving and increasing revenues of Infosys by developing winning strategies to engage Client in a consultative manner, by positioning solutions, capabilities, and IP of the organization in the area of datacenter consolidation, hybrid cloud transformation, public cloud migration, modern workplace transformation, software defined networks, cyber threat analytics and next generation SRE operations.
Candidate should demonstrate a practitioner articulation of industry trends in these areas, key tenets and metrics that will address the client challenges and ability to lead Client CXO / IT leadership conversations to help develop a strong business case, in consultation and collaboration with the diverse technology teams in a global organization.
Growing a profitable pipeline and/or backlog of sales, through deal origination, sales negotiations and closure by:
Collecting ground level intelligence on client drivers and competitor moves, form "Pursuit Teams" across Business Units (as applicable) and drive consensus on pricing (including revenue transfer)
Recommending and defending win-price at the appropriate levels and procure all approvals
Positioning client-facing team, explain client context, coach pursuit team and drive among BUs
Clarifying client expectations and ratify the solution with client
Handling customer complaints about project executions across IBU (Industry Business Units) delivery and HBUs (Horizontal Business Units) , as well as negotiations on MSAs and SOWs (which the Commercial Manager leads)
Facilitating the discussion for the commercial manager and be the point-of-escalation if needed
Anchoring meetings and closing any opportunities generated for Cloud Infrastructure, Security (CIS) and partnering / ensuring active participation from partners concerned (as applicable - based on the gamut of CIS Service portfolio of Infosys)
Demonstrating that Infosys is the best Systems Integrator for implementing IT transformation solutions in any client context
Required Professional Skills
Extensive years of experience in IT services, business development / sales.
Strong / Specialized experience in selling Cloud Infrastructure, Security Services and Solutions to European clients
Strong knowledge of technology, methodologies and tools or technology practitioner knowledge in at least a few relevant technologies and tools in order to recommend frameworks like datacenter consolidation, hybrid cloud transformation, public cloud migration, modern workplace transformation, software defined networks, cyber threat analytics and next generation SRE operations that can be used for solution creation.
Experience in transition, transformation program management and organization change management methodologies and framework and shaping and leading client conversations to prepare for a large, multi-pronged transformation program.
Strong understanding of technology partner ecosystem and experience in nurturing, leading vendor alliances and joint solutions both in a pursuit as well as generating proactive pipeline
Strong knowledge of Contracting / Legal / MSA (Master Services Agreement) processes and financial concepts to ensure adherence to standards and to make recommendations on the optimal way to structure / price deal and take to a closure.
Deep understanding of internal Infosys organization and support structure to ensure relevant approvals and compliance procedures related to pricing as well as legal aspects of a deal
Proven strength in relationship-building at senior executive/CxO level
Good inter-personal skills including ability to work successfully with virtual, geographically dispersed, and multi-cultural teams
Display good ability to relate, compare, secure relevant information and identify key issues and an ability to commit to an action after developing alternative courses of action that take into consideration resources, constraints, and organizational values.
Displays an in-depth knowledge of value articulation principles including client ROI and appropriate storyboarding techniques to be able to present the Infosys solution effectively to the relevant stakeholders.
About Us
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
