Cinematic Education Producer
Nordic Investin Group Aktiebolag / Ljus- och ljudjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ljus- och ljudjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
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Cinematic Education Produce Help Build the World's First Cinematic Education Platform
AIVERA is building the world's first cinematic education platform where artificial intelligence, film production and world leading expertise come together to redefine how people learn.
We collaborate with professors, researchers and industry experts to transform complex knowledge into world class educational experiences for a global audience.
We are now looking for a Cinematic Education Producer to join our team.
This is not a traditional video production role.
Your mission is to transform expert knowledge into visually compelling, highly engaging educational videos that educate, inspire and make complex topics easy to understand.
You will play a key role throughout the entire creative production process, from the first concept to the final published course.
About the Role
As a Cinematic Education Producer, you will work closely with professors, lecturers and subject matter experts to transform their knowledge into professional educational videos.
You will own the complete production workflow and combine storytelling, education, AI and film production to create learning experiences unlike anything available today.
Your Responsibilities
You Will:
Analyze lectures, presentations and educational material.
Transform expert knowledge into structured learning modules.
Develop scripts and educational storytelling.
Create visual concepts and production plans.
Produce AI generated visuals, animations and video sequences.
Edit and finalize cinematic educational videos.
Add graphics, subtitles, music, sound design and visual effects.
Quality assure every production before publication.
Publish completed courses on the AIVERA platform.
Produce launch material and educational marketing content.
Continuously improve production workflows using AI tools and automation.
Tools You Will Use
Our production team works with technologies such as:
ChatGPT
Claude
Midjourney
Veo
ElevenLabs
Kling
Adobe Premiere Pro
CapCut
and other modern AI powered creative tools.
You are not expected to master every tool today, but you should be excited about learning new technologies as they evolve.
Who You Are
We believe you:
love creating exceptional visual content
are naturally creative and curious
have strong storytelling skills
understand video editing and post production
have an eye for design, pacing and visual communication
can manage projects independently from concept to delivery
thrive in a fast moving environment
are passionate about learning and continuous improvement
Experience is valuable, but creativity, quality and execution matter more than years of experience.
How We Work
At AIVERA we give talented people ownership, responsibility and the freedom to create.
We care far more about outcomes than hours spent behind a computer.
Success in this role is measured by production quality and delivery.
This includes:
completed educational modules
production quality
educational value
storytelling and visual impact
meeting production deadlines
collaboration within the creative team
continuous improvement of production workflows
We are looking for people who consistently create outstanding work and continuously raise the standard.
Recruitment Process
We believe a portfolio and practical work say much more than a traditional interview.
Our recruitment process is therefore built around creativity and real production tasks.
Step 1
Application with your CV and portfolio.
Step 2
Selected candidates complete a creative assignment based on a real AIVERA production.
Step 3
First interview where we review your assignment, discuss your creative thinking, workflow and production process.
Step 4
Second interview focusing on the role, collaboration, expectations and your long term future with AIVERA.
Step 5
Reference checks.
Step 6
Employment agreement and onboarding.
Our complete recruitment process is normally completed within two weeks.
About AIVERA
AIVERA is building the world's first cinematic education platform.
By combining artificial intelligence, world leading expertise and premium film production, we are creating a new standard for digital education.
Our ambition is not to produce traditional e learning.
We are creating educational experiences with the production quality of premium documentaries and the learning outcomes of world class education.
If you want to help shape the future of education, we would love to hear from you.
Apply
Please submit your CV together with your portfolio and examples of previous video productions or other creative work.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the closing date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8170532-2131185". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Investin Group Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559332-2125), https://jobs.nordicinvestin.se
103 16 (visa karta
)
103 16 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nordic Investin Group Jobbnummer
10022180