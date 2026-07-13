CI Software Developer Connected Experience
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
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About Norvion Systems AB
Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Norvion Systems AB is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
The Opportunity:
To support our growing technical delivery, we are currently looking for an experienced CI Software Developer for an exciting consulting assignment with our premier client in Gothenburg. This role focuses on building and improving modern CI capabilities for embedded software development, helping engineering teams deliver high-quality software faster through automation, AI, and cloud-native development practices.
🎯 Key Focus Areas
CI/CD & Automation: Building, optimizing, and maintaining modern Continuous Integration capabilities and software automation pipelines.
AI Integration: Developing and integrating AI / LLM applications to enhance development and automation workflows.
Infrastructure & Containers: Utilizing Docker and Linux environments to support scalable and robust cloud-native development practices.
Agile Collaboration: Working within dynamic Scrum/Kanban teams to accelerate embedded software delivery.
👤 Profile & Qualifications
We are looking for a developer who is passionate about automation, DevOps culture, and modern software practices:
Core Technical Skills: Strong proficiency in Python Development, CI/CD, and Software Automation workflows.
Platform & Tools: Solid experience with Linux and Docker / Container technologies.
Innovative Mindset: Experience or strong interest in AI / LLM applications within software engineering.
Work Methodology: Proven background working in Agile (Scrum / Kanban) environments.
Language Skills: Excellent communication skills in English.
Work Authorization: The legal right to work in Sweden by the project start date (or possessing an active permit allowing an immediate start without a new application process) is strongly preferred due to the August 2026 timeline.
Nice to have (Bonus Skills):
Cloud & Orchestration: Kubernetes, Azure, Apache Airflow, Ansible.
Data & Monitoring: ELK / Grafana, PostgreSQL / MongoDB.
Domain Knowledge: Experience in Embedded Software or the Automotive sector.
🎁 Why Choose Norvion?
A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10001890