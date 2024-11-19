CI Infrastructure and Test Analysis Engineer
2024-11-19
AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY:
Perform fault slip through analysis of issues reported from test fleets/aftermarket etc.
Implement necessary actions to ensure these issues are captured within the CI chain in the future
Monitoring of test verdicts and determine whether tests failed are related to the environment or the product and create/assign problem reports correctly.
Co-ordinate with Hardware in loop Engineering teams to address the issues with respect to HIL environments.
Support and coordinate CI flows for high uptime and stability by ensuring that pipeline crashes, rig issues instability issues etc. are addressed and solved ASAP to get the pipeline up and running thus minimizing downtime.
CI flow metric acquisition and visualization by Establishing metrics for measuring the CI pipeline performance and create dashboards where performance metrics are visualized. Identify gaps or improvements of CI pipelines in terms of efficiency, performance, capability etc. Establish a good WoW for CI pipelines together with different customer teams.
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEGDE: Bachelor's/Masters degree in Electrical or Computer Science Engineering or related field.
Extensive automotive experience in SW verification and Validation.
Extensive experience working with Continuous Integration work flow.
Proficient in any one of programming language (C, C++, Python, Java etc.)
Experience in working with CANoe,HIL systems, Git,Command line, SSH.
Experience from Agile way of working.
Good understanding of Automotive electrical architecture and Embedded systems.
Good communication and collaboration skills. Ability to work in a fast-paced and deadline-oriented environment.
