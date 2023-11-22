CI/CD Test Engineer
2023-11-22
AirForestry is on the lookout for a skilled CI/CD Test Engineer to play a pivotal role in our dynamic Uppsala-based team.
The Role:
As a CI/CD Test Engineer at AirForestry, your primary mission is to uphold the quality and dependability of our drone system's software. This role offers you the chance to lead the entire testing process within a start-up environment. You will be responsible for crafting, executing, and automating testing procedures, all while closely collaborating with our development team.
Your day-to-day responsibilities include devising comprehensive test plans, creating test cases, performing both automated and manual testing, and monitoring our continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines. In this role, you will work closely with our embedded systems developers to guarantee the smooth integration of new software releases.
Experience:
• A minimum of 2 years of practical experience in CI/CD testing.
• A degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
• Proficiency in test automation frameworks and tools.
• Familiarity with best practices and methodologies related to CI/CD.
Meritorious:
• Proficiency in Python and Qt for GUI testing.
• Understanding of embedded systems and real-time software.
• Prior experience with drone systems or related technologies.
Languages:
• Meritorious - Fluent in Swedish, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
• Required - Fluent in English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
If you are driven by a passion for ensuring the reliability and performance of cutting-edge technology and thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative work environment, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity at AirForestry. Join us in shaping the future of drone technology! We eagerly anticipate your application. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AirForestry AB
(org.nr 559246-8085), https://www.airforestry.com Arbetsplats
AirForestry Kontakt
Lisa Wetterborg lisa.wetterborg@airforestry.com Jobbnummer
8280900