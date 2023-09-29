CI/CD Engineer to Getinge!
A Hub AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Getinge was founded in 1904 and is now a global leader in the Life Science sector. The company provides hospitals and institutions with products and solutions aimed at improving clinical outcomes and optimizing workflows, including for intensive care, cardiovascular care, operating rooms, sterile goods management, and the Life Science sector.
With over 10,700 employees worldwide, Getinge operates in 40 countries and serves customers in 132 countries. They have production facilities in France, China, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In 2021, the company had a turnover of 27.1 billion SEK.
At Getinge, you will be offered:
• A humble leadership style within a knowledgeable and dynamic team
• Being part of an innovative department with a startup-like atmosphere
• Being part of a large, global company with colleagues worldwide
The position is a long-term consulting assignment, and you will be employed by A-hub but work at Getinge.
About the Role
In this role as a CI/CD Engineer, you will be part of a team of four working in a Kanban-based environment. Your primary responsibility will be to maintain and secure our platform, Full CI/CD Gitlab, while implementing DevSecOps practices. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in migrating the organization from Jenkins to Gitlab. Your knowledge in managing infrastructure security matters will be essential as you collaborate with our dedicated security team to gather insights and results.
Key responsibilities:
• Collaborate with the team in a Kanban-based environment to ensure efficient workflow and delivery.
• Maintain and secure the Full CI/CD Gitlab platform
• Work with the migration from Jenkins to Gitlab
We are looking for someone who:
• Has an academic degree in computer science
• Has proven knowledge within cloud providers, preferably Azure, and automation
• Has professional proficiency in English as this will be your workplace language
Personal traits:
Effective communication, networking skills, and drive/initiative are essential traits for a CI/CD engineer. Strong communication abilities enable collaboration and alignment with team members and stakeholders, while networking skills facilitate knowledge sharing and staying updated on industry trends. Additionally, drive and initiative empower the engineer to take ownership of tasks, proactively address issues, and drive continuous improvement in CI/CD processes and practices.
Additional information:
•
Start: Immediatly or according to agreement
•
Duration: Full-time position. The position is a long-term consulting assignment, which means you will be employed by A-hub. If all parties are satisfied with the collaboration, there are good chances of being hired directly by the company in the future.
•
Location: Röntgenvägen 2, Solna. Hybrid work is practiced.
This recruitment process is handled by A-hub, and Getinge's request is that all calls and emails regarding the position go through A-hub. Apply for the position by clicking on "Apply" below. Submit your CV and cover letter. Please note that we place great importance on your motivation and interest in the position.
We do not accept applications via email, but if you have specific questions about the position, the responsible recruiter will answer them. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Andrea Karthäuser andrea@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
8154119