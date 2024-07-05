CI/CD Engineer - Embedded Systems
2024-07-05
As a CI/CD Engineer for Embedded Systems, you will play a key role in developing and maintaining efficient processes and systems for test automation,software managementand installation in vehicles. You will work closely with the development and testingteams to ensure our systems are reliable, scalable, and secure.
Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and optimize processes for software installation and management in vehicles.
Develop and maintain automated testing frameworks for embedded systems.
Collaborate with development teams to integrate and deploy software updates.
Build and maintain CI/CD pipelines specifically tailored for embedded systems.
Monitor system performance, conduct troubleshooting, and implement improvements.
Automate tasks to enhance efficiency and reduce errors in the development lifecycle.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience with DevOps methodologies and tools.
Deep understanding of embedded systems and software development for them.
Experience and Skills:
Strong programming background (e.g., C/C++, Python).
Experience with tools such as Jenkins, Git, Docker, and Kubernetes.
Proficiency in creating and maintaining automated testing setups for embedded systems.
Experience with real-time operating systems (RTOS) and software development for embedded systems.
Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
About Explipro
At Explipro, we are more than just a consultancy. We're a collective of problem-solvers, innovators, and thinkers dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and business. Our core is built around simplicity, helpfulness, and a collaborative spirit. We're committed to our employees' growth, offering extensive career development opportunities and a supportive work environment.
This is an opportunity to join a team that's redefining the IT landscape in Gothenburg and beyond. If you're ready to take your career to the next level and work on projects at the cutting edge of technology, Explipro is the place for you.
