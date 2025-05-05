Childcare in Östermalm
Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
We are looking for experienced and dedicated nannies experienced with groupages from 0-1 year old, and available to work around Stockholm from as soon as possible. Are you the perfect fit?
Position Details:
* Location: Ostermalm
* Children: 8 month baby, 5 years and 9 years. ( Nanny responsible only for the baby, older children have an au pair)
* Schedule: Monday - Friday
* Timings: 08:00 - 16:00/17:00
* Start period: as soon as possible
* Language: English
* Duration: for one year, perhaps longer
* Pets: No
* Allergies: No
* Requirements: Someone experienced with babies, reliable and responsible. Someone who can commit to the family's schedule long term. The candidate should engage the baby with activities, playtime, creative games etc. Help with cooking and light chores.
We're looking for candidates who:
Have prior childcare experience, especially with babies and young children.
Hold a valid CPR and first aid certification (or are willing to obtain one).
Possess a clear background check and excellent references.
Demonstrate a genuine love for working with children and a positive, nurturing attitude.
Are flexible with the schedule.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to: info@stockholm-nanny.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-04
E-post: Info@stockholm-nanny.se Arbetsgivare Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
129 51 HÄGERSTEN Jobbnummer
9319968