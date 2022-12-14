Chief Operating Officer - COO
About xNomad
xNomad is a marketplace for popup stores that connects brands with unique retail & vacant pop up spaces. Like Airbnb, but for Retail.
There are at least 20.000 vacant spaces in the Nordics right now and our goal is to fill these spaces with amazing pop up experiences. We've been working with innovative and exciting brands such as Voi, Samsung, NewBalance, J.Lindeberg, House of Dagmar, Klättermusen, Stutterheim, VanMoof, Urbanista, WhyRed, Kry and Flattered.
Working closely with the founder, you will be a vital part of our growth strategy. Through this role you will gain broad experience from the fields of business development, sales, marketing and communications to enter any fast-paced work environment.
Role Description
We are looking for a COO who'll lead all our operational activities from strategic planning to product efficiencies
The COOs responsibilities include developing plans to help establish our strategic edge, improve operational efficiency and allocating resources to different projects and setting short-term and long-term departmental goals.
Ultimately, you will run our team in ways that promote higher profitability and competitiveness and efficiency.
Strategy & planning
• Setup best practice processes to align company priorities with effective day-to-day operations (e.g., demand pipeline management, data collection and analytics)
• Process improvement: Continually improve internal processes to achieve productivity, scaling and service level targets, including analysis, mapping, re-design, training and execution
• Manage an operations team and provide them with clarity, structure and support
Operational management
Sales & marketing
• Prospecting, sourcing and qualifying larger brands to for multiple popup locations and understanding end to end sales process.
• Manage marketing budget: ROI and spend efficiency, marketing reporting and dashboards (for campaigns, channels etc.)
• Build data-driven marketing competencies to test and optimize landing page variations, conversions, email effectiveness, and ensure processes are designed to optimize data collection
Customer experience
• Own the customer (demand side) experience following a transaction, from invoicing to post-event relations management, identifying pain points and implementing UX improvements
Finance & fundraising
• Financial management, e.g., monitoring cash burn, accurate and timely reporting to the board, setting budgets and forecasts
• Operational finance, e.g., overseeing invoicing and payments, accounting, employee expenses and payroll
• Support investment fundraising preparation, pitching, and developing investor relations
Legal
• Oversee legal compliance, legal contracts, partner agreements and customer agreements
We expect the ideal candidates to be:
• 5-6+ years of working experience in banking/consulting/startups required
• Ex-BCG, Bain, McKinsey, IBD, or worked in Banking/Consulting/Startups preferred.
• Previous experience in running operations for VC backed startups.
• BSc/MSc in Engineering, Law, Maths, Physics, Economics, Finance
• Proficient in financially modelling, excel, and online research using a variety of tools such as G Suite and Hubspot
• Capable and confident speaking to venture capitalists, large brands, agencies and top tier property owners.
• Demonstrable competency in strategic planning and business development
• Experience in fundraising will be a plus.
• Working knowledge of data analysis and performance/operation/KPI metrics.
• Have the ability to juggle a number of projects.
We make ideas happen and work with some of the most inspiring and innovative brands out there.
We will be recruiting on a rolling basis. Interviews will consist of a two-step process where you get to meet the founders and the team. You will also meet with Antler and Sting. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13
E-post: jobs@8bitscode.com Arbetsgivarens referens
