Chief Flight Test Engineer
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a Chief Flight Test Engineer to join our Flight Test team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience from a test leadership position on developmental or experimental flight test programmes and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
You will report to the Head of Flight Test (HFT) and will be responsible for the supervision and management of the flight test engineering team.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
To plan, co-ordinate and execute flight test activities, including the development of flight trials risk assessments, the production of flight test programmes, plans and test cards.
Participate in flight trials readiness reviews and flight test safety reviews.
Manage day to day tasks of the flight test engineering team to support planned test activity, including monitoring and maintaining satisfactory proficiency and skills within the team.
Work closely with the engineering design and certification teams to ensure all planned flight test activity meets requirements and company timescales.
Co-ordinate with the flight test instrumentation section to ensure all instrumentation, data recording and retrieval devices are available for test flights.
Maintain documentation and data management for all flight test activity.
Review supporting safety assessments, flight test documentation, operating procedures and limitations.
Participate in the development of aircraft flight manuals, check lists and related publications.
Qualifications & Experience:
EASA competency level 1 Flight Test Engineer, or equivalent.
Completed at least 150Hrs of Cat 1 or Cat 2 flight testing.
Minimum of 10 years experience on developmental or experimental flight test programmes with at least 5 years in a test leadership position.
Experience with aircraft certification programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25).
Direct experience with early-stage formation of a Flight Test Organisation is preferable.
Experienced manager with first rate organisational and administrative skills
Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.
Eagerness to work with others.
Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry.
The ideal candidate would have:
A sound knowledge of aircraft performance, airborne systems, human factors, stability/control & handling qualities.
EASA Part-MED Class 2 aircrew medical or equivalent.
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
7928174