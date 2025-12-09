Chief Financial Officer to Elvaco
2025-12-09
We are now looking for a Chief Financial Officer to our office in Kungsbacka.
Elvaco is a fast-paced, innovative technology company operating in the energy sector. As part of the Bemsiq Group within Investment AB Latour, we help enable the global shift toward smarter and more sustainable energy solutions. With market-leading products, strong growth, and an entrepreneurial culture, Elvaco offers an exciting environment for leaders who want to make an impact in a rapidly evolving industry.
Join us and shape the future of Smart Metering!
The Opportunity
We are seeking an experienced and strategic Chief Financial Officer (CFO)to lead our financial organization and serve as a key member of the executive management team. This role is central to ensuring Elvaco's financial strength, long-term growth, and continued success in the market.
The CFO will oversee all financial operations, provide strategic guidance, and contribute actively to the company's overall direction. You will work closely with the CEO, management team, and owners to drive performance, profitability, and informed decision-making.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and develop the finance team and function.
Drive all financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting activities.
Ensure compliance with tax regulations and all relevant financial standards.
Oversee cash flow, working capital, and investments.
Provide insights and analysis that support strategic and operational decisions.
Prepare and present financial statements and reports for internal and external stakeholders.
Establish and maintain effective internal controls and governance processes.
Monitor and analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) that support business performance.
Lead financial due diligence for mergers, acquisitions, and strategic initiatives.
Qualifications & Experience
Bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, economics, or related field.
Several years of progressive finance experience, including years in a senior role.
Strong knowledge of financial best practices.
Proven experience in high-growth or fast-paced companies, ideally within technology, manufacturing, or energy.
Demonstrated experience with M&A processes and financial due diligence.
Excellent analytical abilities and sound business judgment.
Strong communication and relationship-building skills.
Proficiency with financial systems and tools.
Personal Qualities
Thrives in a dynamic, entrepreneurial environment.
Strategic mindset with a hands-on approach when needed.
High level of integrity, professionalism, and accountability.
Ability to handle peak workloads and meet deadlines.
Willingness to travel when required.
Location: Kungsbacka, Sweden
Employment Type: Full-time, Executive Leadership
Why Join Elvaco?
Be part of a purpose-driven company shaping the future of energy efficiency and sustainability.
Work in an engaged, innovative, and collaborative culture.
Join a strong ownership structure with long-term commitment and stability.
Contribute to strategic decisions at the highest level.
Elvaco values
We keep the customer in focus and are easy to do business with.
We are innovative and always strive to find the best solution for our customers.
We are efficient in all we do to minimize resource usage.
We are reliable and we are here today and in the future.
About Elvaco
Are you ready to be part of an industry leader with nearly 40 years of experience?
We are Elvaco, a Swedish company specialized in Smart Metering products and services, renowned for our high-quality solutions. Our global reach spans 2000+ companies across the sectors district heating, water, real estate, electricity, and gas. We are technology agnostics and passionate about open meter standards. We deliver innovative and reliable solutions that empower our users to take control of their energy data.
Our partners, both local and global, trust us to deliver excellence, and our end customers rely on us to shape a sustainable future.
With headquarters in Kungsbacka, Sweden, an office in Ansbach, Germany, and as part of the Bemsiq Group-wholly owned by Investment AB Latour (Nasdaq OMX, ~12 billion EUR market cap)-we are poised for innovation and growth.
Join our team of over 70 professionals in Scandinavia and Europe, and help shape the future of Smart Metering.
Read more about Elvaco here:https://www.elvaco.com/
In this recruitment, Elvaco collaborates with Emajsi.
Please contact Johanna Haraldsson at johanna.haraldsson@elvaco.se
or +46 70 995 05 95 for further questions.
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559181-3307)
434 37 KUNGSBACKA
Elvaco
9635979