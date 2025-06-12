Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Radeptus i Sverige AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Lund Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Lund
2025-06-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Radeptus i Sverige AB i Lund
, Burlöv
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
eller i hela Sverige
Join Comsys as CFO
Location: Lund, Sweden Company: www.comsys.se
Comsys is a cleantech company based in Lund, dedicated to improving power quality and energy efficiency around the world. We're now looking for a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to lead and develop our finance function - both in Sweden and in our U.S. subsidiary.
This is a broad and dynamic role for a hands-on, forward-thinking finance leader who thrives in a fast-moving, tech-driven environment. As CFO, you will also be a key member of the management team, playing a central role in shaping the company's strategy and direction. We're looking for someone with a strong interest in strategic leadership, management team collaboration, and modern, value-driven leadership.
Your Responsibilities
Lead the finance department and manage one Finance Assistant
Actively contribute to strategic initiatives as part of the management team
Full accounting responsibility for Comsys AB and Comsys Inc (US)
Monthly closings, consolidation, group reporting
Internal reporting to CEO and management
Cash management, budgeting, forecasting
Project, sales, operations & financial controlling
Tax, transfer pricing, insurance, financing, audit
Liaison with partners in the U.S. (e.g. Business Sweden, HR)
Drive continuous improvement in financial processes and reporting
Oversee general administration
Tools you will work with
Business Central
Power BI
Hogia Bokslut/Koncern
Hogia Skatt
Your Profile
Degree in Finance/Accounting
Solid experience in accounting, controlling, and financial leadership
Genuine interest in leadership, strategy, and cross-functional collaboration
Familiarity with international business (ideally including the U.S.)
Experience in group consolidation and reporting
Strong analytical, hands-on, and improvement-oriented mindset
Fluent in Swedish and English
Why Comsys?
A meaningful role with broad responsibility and influence
A well-functioning finance department with efficient processes
An agile, international company with sustainability at its core
Apply now and help shape the financial future of a tech company with global impact.
Our recruitment partner, Radeptus i Sverige AB, is assisting us with the recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact jenny@adeptus.se
or call Jenny Månsson at +46 703 318 506.
Send your application to [länk till rekryteringssystem] Applications reviewed on an ongoing basis Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Radeptus i Sverige AB
(org.nr 559079-8368), http://www.adeptus.se Arbetsplats
Adeptus Kontakt
Jenny Månsson jenny@adeptus.se 0703-318506 Jobbnummer
9386611