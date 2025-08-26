Chief Engineer
Are you ready to lead automation solutions that transform the tissue industry?
Our Tissue Machine Controls & Automation department is now looking for an engaged and motivated Chief Engineer. In the Controls & Automation department, we design, develop, and commission automation systems as part of our tissue machine deliveries. These deliveries range from completely new tissue production facilities to major rebuilds and smaller service assignments both locally and worldwide.
About the Role
As Chief Engineer, you'll drive automation delivery in global projects, from planning and coordination to implementation and continuous improvement. You'll lead multidisciplinary teams and work closely with customers, project management, and experts across hydraulics, pneumatics, programming, and more. You will play an active role in project-related development work and are expected to continuously improve working methods within your area of responsibility.
The position is located in Karlstad. International travel is part of the role, offering opportunities for hands-on impact and global collaboration.
Expectations
Engineering degree or equivalent experience with strong automation knowledge
Leadership experience
Fluent in English and Swedish, other languages are advantageous
Preferably experience from the pulp and paper industry
Machine Safety certification is considered a plus
You are a driven, committed, and creative person who motivates those around you. You build trust easily and foster strong relationships with both colleagues and project stakeholders. You see yourself as a natural leader who takes responsibility for reaching goals and delivering strong results
What We Offer
This role offers stimulating and varied work with excellent development opportunities within a global company at the forefront of the tissue industry. Here, you'll have the opportunity to grow, make an impact, and help shape the future of the industry.
Additional information
Please send your application via the link provided, as we will start screening applications continuously, but no later than September 12th.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Jonas Johansson, Director Tissue Controls and Automation, Machinery Units at jonas.johansson@valmet.com
.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork. Join the team! www.valmet.com/careers Så ansöker du
