Chemist to Larodan

2025-04-17
Are you ready to take the next step in your chemistry career? Larodan is looking for a passionate chemist to join our growing team at the Karolinska Institute campus in Solna - where science meets purpose!
As a chemist at Larodan, you'll be part of a small and agile team dedicated to the production of high-purity research-grade lipids. Our work involves a wide range of organic synthesis methods, enzymatic reactions, and sophisticated purification techniques. In this role, you will have the opportunity to take on diverse tasks and contribute across the production process, depending on your skills and background.
Work tasks
• Performing organic synthesis and enzymatic reactions
• Working with advanced purification and separation techniques
• Participating in method development and product innovation
• Utilizing analytical techniques to ensure the highest product quality
• Holds a degree equivalent to an MSc or PhD in Chemistry, with a focus on organic synthesis
• Has experience from academic research or pharmaceutical/medicinal chemistry
• Possesses solid knowledge of purification methods and analytical tools
• Is enthusiastic, open-minded, and committed to working hands-on in the lab
• Is motivated to help develop both the business and Larodan's growing product portfolio
• Fluent in English, both speaking and writing
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal-oriented
• Self-propelled
• Cooperative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Larodan develops and manufactures high-purity lipids for research purposes. From our laboratories at the Karolinska Institute campus in Solna, Sweden, we serve academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies across the globe. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Larodan is a respected partner in lipid science worldwide. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
