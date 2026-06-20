Chemical Process & Quality Engineer
Inspection & Damage Containment Europe Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-20
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Qualified technical role in chemical processes, laboratory follow-up, ISO 14001/45001 routines and quality improvement
We are looking for a dedicated and detail-oriented Chemical Process & Quality Engineer for a long-term assignment at our customer site. The role focuses on technical process work related to chemicals, plastics, paints, coatings, materials and quality outcomes in a production-related environment.
This position requires higher education or equivalent technical competence within chemical engineering, chemical technology, process technology, materials engineering, quality engineering or a closely related technical field. The work involves analytical review of process and laboratory data, structured technical documentation, deviation handling and improvement work.
This is a qualified technical role with responsibility for monitoring and following up chemical/material-related processes, laboratory test results and quality outcomes. The role requires independent technical judgement, documentation skills and the ability to communicate findings and improvement actions with production, laboratory, quality, HSE and engineering teams.
The role includes customer visits within Sweden, mainly within reasonable travelling distance from Gothenburg.
Purpose of the role
The purpose of the role is to support controlled, safe, environmentally responsible and quality-assured chemical and material-related processes. The role holder will monitor process performance, review laboratory results after testing, follow up quality outcomes and contribute to corrective and preventive improvements that strengthen process stability, product quality, workplace safety and environmental performance.
Main responsibilities
Support, coordinate and follow up technical process work related to chemicals, plastics, paints, coatings and other production-related materials used at the customer site.
Monitor process parameters, material handling routines, chemical/material-related workflows and relevant technical documentation within the assigned process areas.
Review, monitor and take responsibility for structured follow-up of laboratory results after material, chemical and product quality testing.
Evaluate laboratory and process test results against specifications, process limits, customer requirements and internal quality standards.
Identify deviations in laboratory results, process performance, material behaviour or quality outcomes, document findings and propose corrective or preventive actions.
Support and coordinate routines connected to ISO 14001 environmental management and ISO 45001 occupational health and safety within the relevant process areas.
Contribute to risk assessments, audit preparation, internal documentation, follow-up actions and improvement routines related to environment, health, safety and chemical/material processes.
Monitor quality outcomes connected to chemical and material-related processes and contribute to practical improvement actions that improve stability, safety and product quality.
Analyse process data, laboratory results and non-conformities to identify root causes and recommend improvement measures.
Work closely with production, laboratory, quality, HSE and engineering teams to ensure structured follow-up and compliance with internal and external requirements.
Required qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent higher education in Chemical Engineering, Chemical Technology, Process Technology, Materials Engineering, Quality Engineering or a closely related technical field.
Experience from quality control, laboratory testing, process control, production processes or chemical/material-related manufacturing.
Ability to understand and follow up chemical processes, process parameters, test methods, laboratory results and quality outcomes.
Understanding of structured technical documentation, quality management systems, deviation handling and continuous improvement routines.
Knowledge of ISO 14001 and/or ISO 45001, or experience working with environmental, occupational health and safety routines in a production or process environment.
Ability to analyse technical information, identify deviations and contribute to corrective and preventive actions.
Swedish / english language skills.
Meritorious qualifications
Master's degree in Chemical Engineering, Chemical Technologies, Process Engineering, Materials Engineering or a related field.
Experience from the chemical, manufacturing, plastics, paints, coatings or simular process industry.
Experience with laboratory test methods, material testing, deviation handling, root cause analysis, corrective actions and continuous improvement methods.
Experience working in an international or multicultural environment.
Driving licence and access to a car are advantageous due to customer visits.
Personal profile
Structured, responsible and quality-focused.
Analytical and comfortable working with process data, laboratory results and technical documentation.
Detail-oriented with a strong commitment to safety, quality, environmental responsibility and continuous improvement.
Able to work independently within defined responsibilities while collaborating closely with production, laboratory, quality and HSE teams.
Motivated to contribute technical and structured competence in a long-term assignment.
What we offer
A long-term and technically important assignment.
The opportunity to work with chemical/material-related processes, laboratory result follow-up, ISO 14001/45001 routines and quality improvement.
An international working environment with close collaboration between production, laboratory, quality, HSE and engineering functions.
A role where technical knowledge and a structured improvement mindset can make a clear impact.
Employment terms
Full-time employment, long-term assignment. Salary and employment conditions will be agreed in accordance with Swedish labour market standards, applicable collective agreement levels or industry practice.
Additional information
Role is based at IDC Europe's office in Gothenburg and include customer visits within Sweden. Reasonable workplace adjustments are possible where suitable for the role
Application
Send your CV and a short motivation letter to: idcpersonnel@idceurope.se
For questions, please contact: Haris M, +46 (0)733-223395
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-01
E-post: idcpersonnel@idceurope.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Chemical Process Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inspection & Damage Containment Europe Sweden AB
(org.nr 556750-4443) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Kontakt
Manager
Haris Mulic Haris.mulic@idceurope.se +46 0733223395 Jobbnummer
9971528