Chef till Quality Management Team - Outokumpu Stainless AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Avesta
Chef till Quality Management Team
Outokumpu Stainless AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Avesta
2021-04-08
Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Avesta, Norberg, Hedemora, Fagersta
Visa alla jobb hos Outokumpu Stainless AB i Avesta
Manager to Quality Management Team for Outokumpu in Avesta
Do quality and leadership drive you towards excellence? Avesta Works is searching for an analytical and experienced leader to become our next Quality Management Manager. If you're up for an exciting challenge and the next great leap in your career - Apply to join Outokumpu today!
The QM Manager is responsible for ensuring that we have functioning and documented processes for linking production with the requirements of our customers. As QM Manager, you lead a team of 7 employees functioning over multiple processes including identifying customer needs, specifying them, and create a process environment where all quality requirements are met, and customer satisfaction is fulfilled.
Outokumpu's Avesta Works is a pleasant workplace where you are met by an open and positive spirit. We are proud of what we do, our products, and our colleagues. You also have the opportunity for an international career within the group. We invest in you and there are good opportunities for you to continuously develop yourself, professionally and personally.
Main responsibilities of the role:
Lead and be responsible for the operations within the Quality Management department
Maintain and develop Avesta Operations' quality systems to meet compliance standards
Work to increase awareness of quality in general and system requirements within Operations
To ensure that all accreditations, quality management systems, and other management systems work together effectively within Avesta Operations. For example, through an effective inter-audit program
With the help of the department's resources, to develop, train, and ensure that appropriate quality standards and processes are developed to support the business in quality-related customer relationships
To be responsible for complaint handling and technical market support, such as technical customer inquiries and order preparation, based on the local & group's business plan
Ensure that staff at the department have the required skills
Overall responsibility for Avesta Operations' product program through the Product Council
Responsibility for order-related documents such as customer specifications and execution of certificates
About you:
You are a civil engineer with a focus on materials technology, machinery, or chemistry. Or other education we deem equivalent
You are a great leader and know how to lead a smaller team of professionals
Experience in the process- and/or manufacturing industry is highly valued
High confidence in your analytical ability
We attach great importance to personal integrity and the ability to operate cross-functionally, as a collaboration between Sales, SCM, External Auditors, and Production is necessary
Good knowledge of quality management systems
Structured and goal-oriented mindset
Fluency in Swedish and English (verbal & written) is required. German is an advantage
We offer:
To partake in shaping the future, here and now, as a part of our global team of motivated and respectful individuals who are proud of the important work that we do
Develop your skills in a high-level workforce drawn by continuous improvement and professional satisfaction
A company that has confidence in your capacity to take responsibility, be proactive, and independent
Educational programs ensuring the expansion of your skills and knowledge
Participation in sustainable work that will impact generations to come
Questions & application:
The position is located on our site in Avesta and you report to Technology and Quality Manager Jesper Janis, by e-mail at jesper.janis@outokumpu.com, or by phone at +46 226 81292.
For questions about your application or the recruitment process, please e-mail Sofia Nyman, HR Business Partner at sofia.nyman@outokumpu.com.
If this role has awakened your interest, please submit your application and CV in English before the 23rd of April via our website. The role may be filled before the final-application date, so don't wait!
---
Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless steel through customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable, and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Outokumpu Stainless AB
BERGSNÄSGATAN 11 JERNVERKET
77422 AVESTA
Jobbnummer
5678806
Outokumpu Stainless AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Avesta
2021-04-08
Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Avesta, Norberg, Hedemora, Fagersta
Visa alla jobb hos Outokumpu Stainless AB i Avesta
Manager to Quality Management Team for Outokumpu in Avesta
Do quality and leadership drive you towards excellence? Avesta Works is searching for an analytical and experienced leader to become our next Quality Management Manager. If you're up for an exciting challenge and the next great leap in your career - Apply to join Outokumpu today!
The QM Manager is responsible for ensuring that we have functioning and documented processes for linking production with the requirements of our customers. As QM Manager, you lead a team of 7 employees functioning over multiple processes including identifying customer needs, specifying them, and create a process environment where all quality requirements are met, and customer satisfaction is fulfilled.
Outokumpu's Avesta Works is a pleasant workplace where you are met by an open and positive spirit. We are proud of what we do, our products, and our colleagues. You also have the opportunity for an international career within the group. We invest in you and there are good opportunities for you to continuously develop yourself, professionally and personally.
Main responsibilities of the role:
Lead and be responsible for the operations within the Quality Management department
Maintain and develop Avesta Operations' quality systems to meet compliance standards
Work to increase awareness of quality in general and system requirements within Operations
To ensure that all accreditations, quality management systems, and other management systems work together effectively within Avesta Operations. For example, through an effective inter-audit program
With the help of the department's resources, to develop, train, and ensure that appropriate quality standards and processes are developed to support the business in quality-related customer relationships
To be responsible for complaint handling and technical market support, such as technical customer inquiries and order preparation, based on the local & group's business plan
Ensure that staff at the department have the required skills
Overall responsibility for Avesta Operations' product program through the Product Council
Responsibility for order-related documents such as customer specifications and execution of certificates
About you:
You are a civil engineer with a focus on materials technology, machinery, or chemistry. Or other education we deem equivalent
You are a great leader and know how to lead a smaller team of professionals
Experience in the process- and/or manufacturing industry is highly valued
High confidence in your analytical ability
We attach great importance to personal integrity and the ability to operate cross-functionally, as a collaboration between Sales, SCM, External Auditors, and Production is necessary
Good knowledge of quality management systems
Structured and goal-oriented mindset
Fluency in Swedish and English (verbal & written) is required. German is an advantage
We offer:
To partake in shaping the future, here and now, as a part of our global team of motivated and respectful individuals who are proud of the important work that we do
Develop your skills in a high-level workforce drawn by continuous improvement and professional satisfaction
A company that has confidence in your capacity to take responsibility, be proactive, and independent
Educational programs ensuring the expansion of your skills and knowledge
Participation in sustainable work that will impact generations to come
Questions & application:
The position is located on our site in Avesta and you report to Technology and Quality Manager Jesper Janis, by e-mail at jesper.janis@outokumpu.com, or by phone at +46 226 81292.
For questions about your application or the recruitment process, please e-mail Sofia Nyman, HR Business Partner at sofia.nyman@outokumpu.com.
If this role has awakened your interest, please submit your application and CV in English before the 23rd of April via our website. The role may be filled before the final-application date, so don't wait!
---
Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless steel through customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable, and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Outokumpu Stainless AB
BERGSNÄSGATAN 11 JERNVERKET
77422 AVESTA
Jobbnummer
5678806