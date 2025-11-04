Chef / Sous-Chef French Café & Bistro
2025-11-04
About the Role
Celestelle, a French café and bistro in the heart of Uppsala Centrum, is looking for a talented and motivated Chef or Sous-Chef to join our growing team. You will play a key role in ensuring quality, consistency, and efficiency in the kitchen, contributing to a smooth and high-standard daily operation.
We are looking for someone who works well under pressure, enjoys a dynamic environment, and takes pride in maintaining excellent standards of preparation and presentation.
Who We Are Looking For
Previous experience in a professional kitchen or culinary setting
Culinary skills and speed are highly valued
Positive, adaptable, and reliable attitude
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Interest in French-inspired café and bistro culture
What We Offer
A stable position in a growing French café concept in Uppsala
A supportive team that values quality, teamwork, and efficiency
Opportunities for professional development and increased responsibility
If you have a passion for well-crafted food, attention to detail, and thrive in a fast-paced kitchen, we'd love to hear from you.
Languages
English required
Swedish meritorious
French is a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-04
E-post: info@frenchgastronomy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare French Gastronomy AB
(org.nr 559469-2542)
Dragarbrunnsgatan 50C (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Celestelle Jobbnummer
9586988