Chef / Sous-Chef French Café & Bistro

French Gastronomy AB / Kockjobb / Uppsala
2025-11-04


Visa alla kockjobb i Uppsala, Östhammar, Sigtuna, Österåker, Håbo eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos French Gastronomy AB i Uppsala, Skellefteå eller i hela Sverige

About the Role
Celestelle, a French café and bistro in the heart of Uppsala Centrum, is looking for a talented and motivated Chef or Sous-Chef to join our growing team. You will play a key role in ensuring quality, consistency, and efficiency in the kitchen, contributing to a smooth and high-standard daily operation.
We are looking for someone who works well under pressure, enjoys a dynamic environment, and takes pride in maintaining excellent standards of preparation and presentation.
Who We Are Looking For
Previous experience in a professional kitchen or culinary setting
Culinary skills and speed are highly valued
Positive, adaptable, and reliable attitude
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Interest in French-inspired café and bistro culture

What We Offer
A stable position in a growing French café concept in Uppsala
A supportive team that values quality, teamwork, and efficiency
Opportunities for professional development and increased responsibility

If you have a passion for well-crafted food, attention to detail, and thrive in a fast-paced kitchen, we'd love to hear from you.
Languages
English required
Swedish meritorious
French is a plus

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-04
E-post: info@frenchgastronomy.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
French Gastronomy AB (org.nr 559469-2542)
Dragarbrunnsgatan 50C (visa karta)
753 20  UPPSALA

Arbetsplats
Celestelle

Jobbnummer
9586988

Prenumerera på jobb från French Gastronomy AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos French Gastronomy AB: