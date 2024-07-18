Chef de Partie
We are now looking for a new member to join our kitchen team in the position as Chef de Partie working mainly with a la carte. We are looking for you that want to give that little extra for each guest to give them a fantastic culinary experience and understand that it is all in the details.
The food we cook here at Sheraton Stockholm is modern Nordic cuisine, we always aiming to create beautiful food that is going to be a sight for the eye as well for our guest tastebuds. We are working with products that's are in season and are using as much locally grown products as possible.
If you are creative, flexible and passionate about delivering first-class food, you could be the right person for the position in our well-knit team. If you also have previous leadership experience in a first-class hotel or catering business, this could be the right role for you.
Main Responsibilities:
* Preparation and service of a la carte dishes
* Full responsibility for own section
* Responsibility for carrying out ordering and stock rotation where necessary
* Maintain food standard and perform your duties aligned with the management instructions
* Ensure proper safety and sanitation of all kitchen facilities and equipment
* Work cohesively with co-workers as part of a team and work with minimal supervision.
Main Requirements:
* Culinary education and/or on the job training
* At least 3 years of culinary experience
* A true desire to understand guest needs and exceed guest expectations
* Passion to perform job functions with attention to detail, speed, and accuracy
* Seek own solutions to obstacles that occur from time to time
* Full awareness of all menu items, their recipes, methods of production and presentation standards
* Carry out close liaison with all section of the kitchen to ensure smooth and efficient service
* You need to have permission to work in Sweden.
What do we offer you?
* At the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, we offer you a job in a warm and fantastic environment right in the heart of Stockholm. We offer development and career opportunities internally and internationally, and as an employee you also have the opportunity to visit some of our more than 8,000 hotels worldwide at very favorable prices.
* A dynamic environment where you can grow both on a personal and professional level
* A fun team where teamwork is key
* A full-time permanent position after 6 months' probation, and we follow the collective agreement with HRF.
If you want to know more about the position, please feel free to contact Executive Chef Pontus Wellén at pontus.wellen@sheratonstockholm.com
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city centre location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travellers. Ersättning
