Chef de Partie - Basta Borlänge!
2026-01-31
Dream Big - Join Basta!
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colourful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality. The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of 350 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 11 trattorias.
About You & The Role
This role is for a Chef de Partie who takes pride in doing things properly and seeing the result over time.
You will work in a structured kitchen with clear standards and high volume. The days are busy and sometimes repetitive, but the satisfaction comes from mastering the details, keeping quality high under pressure, and knowing your section runs well because of you.
Progress here doesn't come from fast titles or constant change. It comes from consistency, feedback, and taking responsibility day after day. People who do well enjoy being trusted with real ownership, improving through repetition, and being part of a team where standards matter.
If you like responsibility, clear expectations, and the feeling of finishing a service knowing you did the job properly, this environment will suit you.
Key Responsibilities
Own your section & lead your colleagues within your section
Prepare and cook dishes according to recipes and quality standards
Ensure mise en place is completed up to standards, and organised before service
Maintain consistency, speed, and precision during service
Keep your section clean, organised, and service-ready at all times
Communicate clearly with the kitchen team during service
Support colleagues and contribute to a positive team environment
Ensure full compliance of company's HACCP
Key Requirements
Proven experience in a similar role within a fast-paced kitchen
Strong communication and leadership skills
Excellent organisational skills and ability to work under time pressure
Good knowledge of food safety and hygiene regulations
Ability to work independently while contributing to team success
Ability to consistently deliver high-quality dishes in a high-volume environment
Benefits
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Competitive market salary + tips
Average of 40 hours a week
Housing (T&Cs applies)
Seasonal and permanent contracts
5000SEK referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
The unforgettable annual UIG Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
What We Offer
Joining Urban Italian Group means becoming part of a vibrant, forward-thinking family where creativity meets collaboration:
Growth & Opportunity: Develop your skills within one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality groups, with real opportunities to grow into senior kitchen roles.
Learn from Strong Leaders: Work alongside experienced Head Chefs and Sous Chefs who support your development and help you refine your craft.
Competitive Rewards: Enjoy a competitive salary and stable working conditions in a professional kitchen environment.
Professional Development: Gain hands-on experience, structured training, and the chance to expand your culinary knowledge across different concepts.
A Supportive Team Environment: Be part of a positive, respectful kitchen culture where teamwork, quality, and pride in the craft come first.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7148530-1817625". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Sveagatan 17 (visa karta
)
784 33 BORLÄNGE Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
9715670