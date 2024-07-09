Chef and kitchen assistant
We are now looking for a chef and kitchen assistance with creativity and genuine food interest as well as experience from similar positions. You are used to be working with high standards and see it as natural that everything served is of the highest quality.
The fulltime position is for the period of July to October 2024. The employee will receive from 14 - 18 EUR per hour. Incl. holiday allowance. Tax 25 %.
Accommodation is available at the resort in private apartments of 33 m2. Geothermal heat and solar panels are used at the resort, which allows low costs.
Driving license is recommended.
Send us your CV together with presentation letter and references to jobb@mauritzberg.se
Mauritzberg is a beautifully situated four-star resort by the Baltic Sea and consists of a manor house from the 16th century, hotel (52 beds), chapel, golf course, restaurants, facilities for conferences & celebrations, villas and marina. The resort is located 140 km south of Stockholm and 30 km east of Norrköping.http://permstade.se/360_slott/mauritzberg.html. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJn9nRPfMsw Så ansöker du
