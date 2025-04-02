Chef and kitchen assistant
We are looking for a chef and kitchen assistant with creativity, a passion for food, and experience in similar roles. You thrive in a high-standard kitchen environment and take pride in ensuring that everything served meets the highest quality.
Position: Full-time, May-November 2025
Salary: EUR14-EUR19 per hour (incl. holiday allowance). Tax 25% .
Accommodation: Private 33 m2 studio apartments available at the resort, with geothermal heating and solar panels for low living costs.
Driving licence recommended
If this sounds like you, send us your CV, cover letter, and references to jobb@mauritzberg.se
Join us for a rewarding season in a stunning setting!
Mauritzberg is a beautifully situated four-star resort by the Baltic Sea and consists of a manor house from the 16th century, hotel (52 beds), chapel, golf course, restaurants, facilities for conferences & celebrations, villas and marina. The resort is located 140 km south of Stockholm and 30 km east of Norrköping.http://permstade.se/360_slott/mauritzberg.html. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJn9nRPfMsw Så ansöker du
