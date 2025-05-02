Chapter Lead ServiceNow Sweden
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla datajobb i Eskilstuna
2025-05-02
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
volvo
Drive our digital transformation
We are on an exciting journey within Volvo Group Digital & IT. Digital Delivery is a new function within the Volvo Group Digital & IT that aims to identify and execute on new digital initiatives and modernize existing solutions across the Volvo Group brands. With a new product-centric operating model and modern technology architecture we create digital products that are profitable, scalable and differentiated. We use a cross functional approach to work on product design and deliveries that improves business performance and creates value for the entire Volvo Group. Here you will lead a team of software engineers who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead.
What you will do
As Chapter Lead ServiceNow you are a technically skilled domain expert with the additional responsibility as line manager. You will contribute to common ways of working across the ServiceNow Chapter through methods and best practices according to standards, technologies, and trends. Your main responsibility will be to lead and manage a team of ServiceNow engineers at your location.
You will work closely with stakeholders across the Volvo Group to be in line with changing business needs. You will create the right environment for your team members to develop competencies and skills, coach people, fostering an outside-in view and leveraging the network across the group.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
• Describe how you care for people and value their wellbeing.
• Talk about the atmosphere in the team together with the flexible arrangements and work life balance you offer.
• Highlight the opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally or cross-functionally.
• Relate to location, physical work environment and services on site when they are selling points.
Key responsibilities:
* Lead, develop and attract a team of talented ServiceNow engineers, supporting their personal growth and challenges on assignments
* Develop and execute the competence strategy for ServiceNow engineers within your team, meeting with chapter members to discuss and drive excellence in areas such as best practices, frameworks and tools
* Manage capacity planning, ensuring short and long-term competence and capacity of the ServiceNow software engineers
* Secure external input and best practice sharing in the community
* Secure agile ways of working
* Be involved in day-to-day working in delivery or product teams or contributing to an assignment and also act as a Tech Lead for the Stable Team , basically a go to person for all the technical roadmap of the product.
* Act as a Tech Lead for the Stable Team , basically a go to person for all the technical roadmap of the product.
* Play an active role in building and driving an active Service Now Community of Practice
* Own and Manage work packages along with employees and consultants
* Balance your time between line manager and team member
You will be part of the Platforms Chapter Leadership Team and report to the Head of Platforms Chapter.
Who are you?
You are a passionate, professional and progressive leader with eyes on the horizon and feet on the ground. You enjoy building and motivating high performing teams and actively participating in strategy and execution. You create commitment around a shared vision and objectives and act as a role model for leaders and individual engineers as we develop the ServiceNow domain and community.
You need to have several years of experience as a practitioner (within ServiceNow) and be a technical expert in the ServiceNow domain. That includes to be highly skilled and expert in one or more of ServiceNow modules. Demonstrated leadership qualities to coach people or a few years ' experience of leading people, preferably in the ServiceNow domain is also crucial. Working with agile methodologies comes naturally to you.
Other skills:
* Relevant ServiceNow Certifications based on experience
* Relevant University degree or similar
* Excellent proficiency in English is a requirement
Location of position
This job position is located in Eskilstuna, Sweden as the whole team is based out of Eskilstuna . If there is a good match between skills and profile requirement. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "20847-43356054". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Bhat Girish +46 739027593 Jobbnummer
9316823