Change Specialist
Munters Europe AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-09-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
, Sollentuna
, Uppsala
, Tierp
eller i hela Sverige
About Us:
Munters is a global leader in climate solutions for mission-critical processes. We offer innovative efficient and sustainable solutions for customers in industries where controlling indoor humidity, temperature and energy efficiency is mission-critical. Climate control systems often account for a large percentage of the energy consumption many our customer's operations. With an optimal climate system, we can help them to more efficiently use energy or water resources, and thereby reduce their climate and environmental impact. Sustainability is an important part of Munters' business strategy and value creation. Join Munters and become part of a dynamic team shaping the future of climate solutions. Embrace the opportunity for personal and professional growth in an inclusive, forward-thinking environment. At Munters, your journey is our journey-let's innovate for a brighter future together.
Main areas of responsibility
Conduct change impact assessments to identify the scope and magnitude of changes introduced by the business transformation across the organization, paying attention to their effects on individuals, teams, and organizational culture.
Establish and maintain authentic relationships with key stakeholders, including business leaders, department heads, and end-users. Act as a trusted advisor, proactively seeking their input and involving them in decision-making processes.
Plan and facilitate change management workshops, focus groups, and training sessions to educate stakeholders on the benefits and impacts of the Transformation. Provide a safe and supportive environment for employees to express their concerns and ideas openly.
Provide coaching and support to project teams and business leaders to build change management capabilities and ensure successful implementation. Encourage leaders to lead by example, fostering a positive change culture and motivating their teams to embrace change.
Monitor and measure change adoption and effectiveness, leveraging metrics, surveys, and feedback mechanisms. Regularly assess the emotional and cultural aspects of change to identify areas requiring additional attention and support.
Proactively identify and mitigate resistance to change through targeted change interventions, including stakeholder engagement, training, and ongoing support. Celebrate quick wins and successes to boost morale and reinforce positive change behaviors.
Collaborate with HR and Learning & Development teams to develop and deliver training programs that address skill gaps resulting from the Transformation
Ensure training aligns with adult learning principles and promotes hands-on, experiential learning opportunities.
Celebrate success by recognising milestones and achievements, ensuring the site teams stay motivated and understand the value of their contributions
Consult cross-functionally with multiple stakeholders in the design of communications with clear and consistent messages to communicate accurate and timely information.
Draft messaging and communication content and plans for internal teams that can be used across various channels, emails, newsletters and intranet.
Ensure consistent style, messaging and governance for all internal communication, serving as the branding champion for internal communication. Ersättning
