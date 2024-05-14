Change management and Leadership Transformation
Do you have an interest in working with organisational development, change or HR? Do you want to be a part of a cross-functional team where we all work together to create best in class people and organisation solutions? Then this might be the job for you! At PwC, we are driven by a shared motivation to contribute to something greater than ourselves. We believe in leveraging the latest technology and fostering strong collaboration among colleagues to achieve our goals. Building trust, driving positive change, and creating long-term sustainable value are at the core of everything we do. As a management consultant within People & Organisation, you will face a wide range of challenges, utilising your diverse perspectives to shape the future of businesses and organisations. We value your expertise and believe that your insights can make a significant impact.
A career in our People & Organisation practice will provide you with the opportunity to work with the largest corporations and organisations to solve their toughest problems. Join our team in the Stockholm office in our mission to make a difference as we expand our People & Organisation team. Together, we can create a brighter future for businesses and society. Are you ready to take the next step?
Job Description
Become a part of PwC:s Change management and leadership transformation team within People & Organisation
The People agenda is crucial for organisations to ensure stability and sustainability in their business. Recent years have brought significant disruptions to markets, businesses, and workplaces, leading to a complete redesign of how we work. People & Organisation is a part of PwC Consulting & Strategy and supports organisations in navigating the challenges and opportunities related to talent attraction and retention, culture and wellbeing, technological advancements, leadership transformation and change management. We provide support to change drivers and executives leading transformations across different industries and functions. Learn more about us and how we work within People & Organisation here.
As a consultant in our team you will:
Be active in strategic planning.
Sell and create larger transformations in different settings - human led / tech powered.
See, create, promote and support sales opportunities and be active when it comes to bringing our knowledge to the market.
Build and develop strong relationships with clients and support other senior colleagues with our expertise and models in working with accounts.
Actively drive and contribute to internal initiatives and develop our ways of working. We as a practice are always looking for ways to increase the value we bring to our clients and to become an even better place to work, and we encourage our team to take initiative in order to grow.
Contribute in building team spirit within the team, developing others and yourself, and coaching your colleagues. Being a senior role model. We rely on each other to learn and become better professionals.
Qualifications for this position:
You have a Bachelor's (requirement) or Master's (meriting) degree in Economics, Engineering, Strategy, Technology, Management, HR or equivalent.
10+ years of working experience in a consulting firm driving an area or team.
Hands-on experience of being involved and driving change in large complex organisations and transformations.
You have a wide network and extensive sales experience.
Fluency in English, written and spoken. Fluency in Swedish will be viewed as a merit.
You are used to working in a people centric environment such as service management or professional service.
What can you expect from us at PwC?
Purpose-driven and innovative work: We are proactive advisors who strive to make a difference in society.
Inclusive leadership and teamwork: We foster a safe and inclusive workplace where we value diverse perspectives to build trust and deliver unexpected insights together.
Employee-centric environment: We are a company that leads with compassion, and you are our most valuable asset. To help you reach your full potential, we prioritise sustainable and balanced work practices.
Infinite development opportunities: We are committed to helping you unlock your full potential by supporting your growth in acquiring new knowledge, skills, and career paths
Flexible work: We recognize that everyone is unique, which is why we explore multiple ways of working.
Does it all sound good to you? Then we look forward to receiving your application!
Send in an application with your CV. We will review applications and call for interviews continuously.
Do you have questions regarding the position please contact Jessica Carragher Wallner, jessica.carragher.wallner@pwc.com
. Do you have questions regarding the recruitment process please reach out to responsible recruiters Anna Berg, berg.anna@pwc.com
or Klara Ekberg, klara.ekberg@pwc.com
.
Recruitment process
We believe in the strength of having a recruitment process that applies to everyone. As part of the selection, we use psychometric tests to ensure an objective, unbiased, and fair selection.
We value the personal meeting to understand the value you can bring to PwC and what we can offer you. The interview process usually consists of multiple stages and various types of interviews. During the interview with the business, you will have the opportunity to meet with the relevant team to discuss the role. When meeting with HR, you will have a competency-based interview where we examine the personality test you completed before the interview. Så ansöker du
