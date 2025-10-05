CGI specialist
This role involves close interaction with the interior and exterior industrial design teams, CMF (Color, Material, Finish), Visual Graphics, and other cross-functional teams. The CGI team plays a vital role in enhancing the product User Experience (UX) and delivering a premium design experience within the context of sustainable heavy transport.
Key Responsibilities
• Create photorealistic still imagery in both studio and product application contexts.
• Produce high-quality animations/videos for design and communication purposes.
• Support real-time visualization during design reviews and fixed deliveries.
• Enable VR visualization using multi-headset setups.
• Contribute to process and tool development for efficient, high-quality iterations.
• Participate in agile workflows with 10-week PI (Program Increment) planning.
Tools & Technologies:
• Primary tools: Autodesk VRED, Blender, After Effects
• Emerging tools: Unreal Engine, Unity
• Experience with game engines and real-time rendering is highly valued.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Industrial Design, Visualization, or a related field.
• Proven experience in visualizing complex design projects.
• Automotive industry experience is a plus.
• Strong proficiency in the tools mentioned above.
• Exceptional visual communication and storytelling skills.
Success Factors:
• Demonstrated ability to work in collaborative team environments.
• Agile mindset with adaptability to varying project conditions.
• Strong communication skills, both verbal and visual.
• Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks, and meet deadlines.
