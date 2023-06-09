Certification Engineer
Northvolt is now looking for Certification Engineers to be part of our growing team. This is your chance to contribute to the development of the world's greenest and most sustainable Li-ion battery cell.
With experience in certification and homologation of batteries or related products, you will play an integral role in the validation and qualification of our safe, long-lasting, high-performance battery cells. This includes taking the responsibility for certification of cell and battery as a part of project deliveries and report to both internal and external stakeholders. You will also work with different certification, regulation authorities to follow up changing the standard to adopt in the early phases to the later project phases managing planning, development and delivery.
Key responsibilities:
Monitor and follow technical discussions with Certification authorities
Plan, organize, direct and follow up on project-related certification activities
Compile certification results
Manage and develop tests in the inhouse facility together with the team for getting witness test accredited
Conduct certification test cooperating with accredited test institutes
Analyze and present test results
Support set up of test facilities
Help the team to perform and innovate
Facilitate communication and clarification of technical requirements between customers and Northvolt's internal stakeholders
Apply with CV in English and your complete LinkedIn profile. Full-time employment, fixed salary. The role requires travelling Europe, US and Asia.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
Bachelor or above degree within Electrochemical, Material, Electrical or Mechanical field is a must
More than 2 years of work experience with regards to certification from industry and practical work experience within the battery industry will be a big plus
Excellent communication skills as you will be in constant interaction with international customers and team members from both the technical and business development side
Proven results in meeting customer requirements and expectations
Knowledgeable in test design and setup
Confident in data analysis and presentation
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English & Swedish (writing and speaking); Japanese, Chinese, Korean and German a big plus
Ability to work under high pressure with tight deadlines
Strong organization skills and used to manage a range of activities simultaneously
Experience from start-up environment is a plus
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
