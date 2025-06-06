CEO
Chief Executive Officer
As the CEO at HEJMAS Agrifibre Technologies your role is to be responsible for setting the vision of the company, making key decisions across all departments, managing all financial matters, overseeing company operations, while also serving as the primary spokesperson and exceptional leader of the company.
Key Responsibilities of a Start Up CEO:
Strategic Planning and Vision: Developing and implementing a long-term strategy for the company's growth and success.
Primary Research in Research and Development streams: Bringing the Bast Fibre pulp patent to market. Then pursuing other patents for new R&D.
Financial Management: Overseeing budgeting, forecasting, cash flow, and fundraising efforts.
Operational Leadership: Managing day-to-day operations, including manufacturing and production processes, logistics, marketing, and sales.
Leadership and Team Management: Providing leadership and guidance to employees, fostering a positive work environment, and developing talent.
Stakeholder Communication: Representing the company to investors, customers, and the public.
Problem-Solving and Decision-Making: Addressing complex challenges like possible site locations and making critical decisions that impact the company's future.
Compliance and Governance: Ensuring adherence to legal and regulatory requirements, including corporate governance.
Essential Skills for a Start UP CEO:
Strong Leadership and Project Management Skills: Motivating and directing employees, building teams, creating a positive work environment, with the clear focus being on people's strengths.
Financial Acumen: Understanding financial statements, budgeting, and forecasting.
Business Administration: Understand revenue cycles, research and development cycles, and business processes for accountability and financing.
Strategic Thinking and Planning: Developing and implementing long-term plans to achieve company goals.
Change Management: Expert communications with stakeholders, the public and investors to understand how the change in technology and operating systems is necessary.
Communication and Interpersonal Skills: Effectively communicating with employees, customers, investors, and other stakeholders.
Problem-Solving and Decision-Making Skills: Addressing challenges and making informed decisions across all departments.
Vendor Management: Evaluate existing and new technologies to gauge value in building a new system.
Engineering: Understanding of engineering specific to pulp, chemical, mechanical and process. Working with new solutions for new technologies.
Adaptability and Flexibility: Navigating a dynamic business environment and adjusting strategies as needed.
Industry Knowledge: Understanding the market, competitors, and industry trends.
