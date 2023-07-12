CEO
Mtr Nordic AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mtr Nordic AB i Stockholm
The appointment and responsibilities
The CEO of the Company shall be appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company.
The CEO is responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of the Company's business. The CEO shall ensure that the Company runs according to sound economic principles and good business practice. The CEO is accountable to the Board.
In the event that the CEO is not available, there will be a case-by-case delegation to the relevant management team member to assume the role and responsibility of the CEO. In the event that the absence will be longer, more than a month, the Chairman of the Board is to provide instructions.
The CEO shall seek direction and/or approval from the Board where appropriate for any issues outside his delegated authority or if there is any material issue arising.
The CEO may delegate his/ her authorities and duties to the Senior Management Team as he/ she sees fit but shall remain accountable for the delegated responsibilities. The key responsibilities of the CEO are listed below:
· Develop and deploy business strategy
• Develop and execute the Business/Master Plan
• Appoint members of the Senior Management Team
• Build develop and lead the Senior Management Team
• Ensure recruitment (and pipeline) of critical positions within the Company
• Implement the Corporation's V ision, Mission and Values ("VMV"). Ensure adequate culture building training
• Implement adequate risk control and management systems and measures
• Ensure a well-functioning crisis management process
• Ensure compliance with applicable legal requirements and the Corporation's directions and policies from time to time
• Efficient deployment of the processes and procedures
• Review financial reporting, business planning and business reviews, (incl uding. financials), to ensure adequate controls and monitoring
• Oversee human resources including performance management
• Ensure adequate safety and security controls
• Attain commercial and operational excellence, (including service excellence)
• Develop and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders
• Act as an ambassador for MTR and position MTR for business development in the Nordic
• Integrate the Company's business into MTR's global businesses, and familiarize with the global operations, practices and policies of MTR
Labour union co-operation
The Company co-operate with the labour unions in accordance with collective agreements on the influence of employees and in agreement with the Swedish Co-Determination in the Workplace Act (MBL). After approval by the MTR Nordic Board, MTR Nordic's CEO or the Director of Human Resources of MTR Nordic signs the collective agreements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31
E-post: Maria.Kronlund@mtr.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mtr Nordic AB
(org.nr 556888-7656)
Rålambsvägen 17 (visa karta
)
121 26 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Maria Kronlund Maria.Kronlund@mtr.se Jobbnummer
7961582