Cell Test Technician
2024-05-28
Job scope
High level purpose of function.
Responsible for execution of production testing according to the needs of the development projects and outgoing QC. Responsible for leading technical workstreams in installation and commissioning in the test expansion projects.
Key responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibility and activities.
• Start-up of test equipment and writing first test procedures
• Develop and document methods and procedures for cell testing together with R&D and Validation engineers
• Run tests on a range of cell testing equipment and report data/results
• Execute testing according to rigorous safety procedures
• Specific expertise in interpretation of cell performance is a merit
• Develop and propose new evaluation and test methods
• Execute the cell testing plans of each product development project
• Maintain the equipment to a high standard
• Experience from working with new software and driving automation of testing and data evaluation
• Plan and execute testing of cells in different phases of development and mass production
• Drive continuous improvement.
• Support the test facilities expansion project and execute testing of new equipment
• Maintain documentation of lab equipment and tools according to company calibration procedures
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
• Relevant technical education, preferably in electronics or a related field
• Basic understanding of electric circuits
• 5+ years of relevant work experience in test laboratory environment
• Ability to learn new computer software
• Experience of laboratory work in relevant industry, e.g. Li-ion, electronics, semiconductors, solar cells etc.
• Experience in developing test methods, standards, procedures and documentation in an efficient way.
• Proven track record of efficient execution of test plans
• Knowledgeable in Lean
• Curious, technically educated and hands-on attitude
Specific skills
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
• Highly organized and result-driven
• Customer focused
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
• Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressured international environment
Personal success factors
• Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• An eye for detail
• Flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
