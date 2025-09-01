CE Engineer - Technical Compliance Documentation
Capus AB / Elektrikerjobb / Trelleborg Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Trelleborg
2025-09-01
, Vellinge
, Svedala
, Skurup
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capus AB i Trelleborg
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Hässleholm
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Your role
We are looking for a CE Engineer to join the team at Textron in Trelleborg. In this role, you will review, update, and verify technical documentation for our mobile machines, with a particular focus on electronic equipment and CE compliance. This is an excellent opportunity to build expertise in machinery safety and technical standardization while working in a hands-on manufacturing environment.
Key responsibilities include:
Reviewing and updating cable and connection lists with accurate details.
Verifying compliance of documentation and designs against CE standards.
Evaluating purchased electrical components and compiling data sheets.
Maintaining and updating AutoCAD drawings, including safety functions.
Specify safety functions and verify the Safety Requirement Specification (SRS) for both wired and programmed safety.
Your profile
Proficiency in AutoCAD or AutoCAD Electrical.
Strong skills in Excel and Word.
Excellent communication skills in English and swedish, both written and spoken.
Ability to work effectively in a manufacturing environment.
Availability to work onsite in Trelleborg, full-time
Nice to have:
Knowledge of machinery safety standards (EN 60204-1 and ISO 13849-1).
Experience with PLM systems (Teamcenter preferred).
Familiarity with 3D Mechanical Design, such as harnesses or control box assemblies.
Our offer
We offer you the chance to grow your career in CE compliance and technical documentation in a dynamic and innovative environment. You will work alongside a dedicated and skilled team, contributing to the development of advanced mobile machinery.
This is a 6-12 month full-time consultancy assignment, either as an employee of Capus AB or as a subcontractor.
Your application
If you are ready to take on this exciting challenge, please apply today! We will review applications on an ongoing basis and may close the recruitment before the final deadline of September 14 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capus AB
(org.nr 556659-7828) Arbetsplats
Textron Sweden AB Kontakt
Thomas Lindquist thomas.lindquist@capus.se Jobbnummer
9486534