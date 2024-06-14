Category Project Manager to Cloetta in Malmö
Are you active, structured and love to get things going? Then this position in Cloetta's global innovation team is for you! We are now looking for Category Project Manager based in Malmö. Welcome to submit your application, we are working with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Cloetta has a strong heritage in the confectionary industry. Our mission is to bring the power of a true joy to consumers by offering them a unique brand and product experience (Malaco, Ahlgrens Bilar, Juleskum, Candy King). We are now reinforcing our global Innovation team which operates out of several locations in Europe. You have can-do attitude, you like to solve problems, and you are an enthusiastic "foodie" - you love to taste and create new products. You are eager to learn and develop yourself with the support of your team.
In this position, your key responsibilities will be to
• Lead NPD (New Product Development) projects with assigned project team to ensure projects are executed on time and in accordance with agreed scope and process
• Create overall project planning, timelines, scope and feasibility together with the project team
• Manage stakeholders and drive solutions for project deviations or issues
• Contribute to Cloetta's integrated business planning process by reporting and representing your projects in relevant forums
• Contribute to Cloetta's strategic technology and product discovery studies
• Develop new products together with innovation
• Support brand management to keep existing portfolio up to date in terms of design and legislation changes
• Support marketing with existing portfolio with your knowledge on products and technologies
• Participate in continuous improvement of our NPD processes to ensure that product and packaging changes are done in optimal and cost-efficient ways
Join us and work in a true One Cloetta spirit!
You'll be working in a supportive and welcoming environment, surrounded by colleagues who will inspire you to be your best. We offer you an exciting position in the world of tastes and innovation.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in business
• 2 to 3 years' work experience in a similar position within commercial project lead, preferably in the food or manufacturing industry
• Excellent written and spoken communication skills in English and Swedish
To succeed in the role you have strong communication skills and proven ability to influence other and enjoy working in cross-cultural teams and are comfortable with virtual collaboration. In addition, you are structured, driven, and organized.
Additional information
• Start: Preferably August or as agreed upon
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Malmö
• Working hours: Office hours
• About the assignment: You will initially be employed by Academic Work on a one-year consulting assignment, with the possibility of extension/permanent recruitment provided all parties are satisfied
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
You can read more about Cloetta here! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
