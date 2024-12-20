Category Manager Traction and Mobile e-Power Motors
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2024-12-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
As a Category Manager, you will play a key role in the SCM organization within ABB Traction and Mobile e-Power Motors in Västerås. The team is focused on ensuring material availability, developing and implementing material strategies, selecting and qualifying suppliers and leading contract negotiations. Since each delivery is customer-specific, you will also have the opportunity to engage in project-specific procurements. Reporting to the Supply Chain Manager, your main responsibilities will be to improve the supply base, drive material cost efficiency, and enhance supplier performance. This role offers a hands-on and operational experience close to the factory, perfect for someone who enjoys working in a dynamic, solution-driven environment.
Your role and responsibilities
You will be responsible for several material groups with the main task of ensuring materials for our production, improving the cost base, quality, delivery reliability and capacity
You will create and implement supplier strategies in both the short and long term
Develop our existing supplier base with a focus on cost, quality, lead times and capacity and onboard new suppliers
Your role includes ensuring suppliers meet required laws, standards, policies, and directives
As part of our SCM team, you will work in close collaboration with quality- and technology department and project managers
You will have international contacts both internally within ABB and with our suppliers
Qualifications for the role
We are looking for you who are driven by doing business, creating and maintaining long-term relationships
As a person, you are driven, result-oriented and take responsibility for independently carrying out your assignments
Degree in engineering, supply chain management, economics, or equivalent.
Minimum 2 years of relevant work experience in procurement, category management, or other supply chain roles.
An interest in combining technical and commercial aspects
You have strong communication skills. You speak and write English fluently, proficiency in Swedish is a plus
Business trips is part of the job
More about us
ABB Traction and Mobile e-Power Motors Division is a recognized leader in onboard propulsion technologies that drive innovation in rail, bus, and industrial vehicle electrification. A comprehensive range of high-performance and full lifecycle managed propulsion, auxiliary and energy storage solutions help improve energy efficiency and contribute to making transportation more sustainable.
Recruiting Manager Per Pettersson, +46 (0)72 555 82 51, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, '+46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We review applications on an ongoing basis and encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The last day to apply is January 19.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
9077316