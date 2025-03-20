Category Manager To Nelco
AB Effektiv Borås / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Effektiv Borås i Stockholm
, Vaxholm
, Täby
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you possess a sharp strategic mindset and a deep passion for product development and supplier partnerships? Are you energized by a fast-paced, ever-evolving environment where growth, ingenuity, and collaboration are at the core of success? If you're eager to make a significant impact in a expanding company with a strong foothold in the market, this is the challenge you've been waiting for!
Your future employer
Nelco develops products and concepts in close collaboration with leading manufacturers for the distribution of electrical components, installation materials, tools, and cables. With a strong focus on customer service, a competitive product range, and efficient logistics, Nelco has established itself as one of Europe's leading companies in connectivity and cable management.
Nelco supplies leading electrical and electronics wholesalers, retailers, and manufacturing industries across various sectors, including automotive, construction, aviation, food, railway, offshore, and energy. Our state-of-the-art facilities house our headquarters, production, product development, testing facility, showroom, and warehouse, strategically located just 5 minutes from Arlanda Airport.
What does a day at the company look like?
Category Managers at Nelco hold the commercial responsibility for business development within their respective product areas. Your main tasks will include:
• Identifying and negotiating with suppliers to secure the best pricing, quality, and terms.
• Being part of a Product Management team with pricing specialist, marketing coordinator and sourcing planning functions.
• Collaborating with the sales team to develop pricing strategies and provide product expertise.
• Driving marketing initiatives, including packaging, product presentations, and campaign planning.
• Monitoring key performance indicators like turnover, product profitability, and inventory levels.
This is an exciting opportunity for someone who thrives in a role that combines strategic planning, negotiation, and hands-on product management. As part of the role, you will also take a few business trips per year within Europe and Asia, visiting suppliers, attending industry trade fairs, and exploring new business opportunities. The position is responsible for one of four categories within the company and reports to Business Development Manager.
Who are you?
We are looking for a strategic, analytical, and commercially driven professional with a strong internal drive and a competitive instinct. You are curious yet humble, confident in your expertise but always eager to learn and improve. To succeed in this role, you should have a post-secondary education and a strong technical understanding, enabling you to navigate complex product categories and supplier relationships.
With experience in purchasing, category management, or product development, you excel in negotiation, pricing strategies, and market analysis. Excellent communication skills in English are essential, and proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Is this your perfect match?
We'd be thrilled to receive your application! Please submit it through effektiv.se as soon as possible, as we will be conducting interviews on an ongoing basis. If you have any questions or would like more information about the position, feel free to contact Elin Fernström at elin.fernstrom@effektiv.se
. We look forward to hearing from you!
About Team Effektiv
Effektiv is the innovative and personal company in recruitment, staffing, coaching, matching, and interim solutions. Our roots in sports and team spirit influence the company; we work in teams in our staffing and recruitment processes, and sponsoring sports clubs is a significant part of our commitment. As a candidate, we aim to provide that extra touch, ensuring a great experience throughout the entire recruitment process, as evidenced by our recognition as Recruitment Company of the Year. Effektiv's core values are Happy, Exploratory, Long-term, and Resourceful, forming the acronym GOLD in Swedish. Effektiv strives to achieve gold with its candidates, consultants, clients, and partners every day. This is a direct recruitment, which means that Effektiv is responsible for the recruitment process, and you will be employed directly by the client company.
Keywords
category manager, Nelco, product development, Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6916". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Effektiv Borås
(org.nr 556944-7666), http://effektiv.se/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AB Effektiv Stockholm Kontakt
Elin Fernström elin.fernstrom@effektiv.se +46 73 519 54 45 Jobbnummer
9234405