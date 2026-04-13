Category Manager, Machine Investment
NKT HV Cables AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Karlskrona
2026-04-13
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Shape global category strategies within Group ProcurementDo you want to play an important part in the future of procurement with a motivated team? Join NKT Group Procurement as a Category Manager, focusing on global category strategies within CAPEX and machine investments. This role offers responsibility for high-value investment areas with clear business impact. As a Category Manager - Machine Investment at NKT, you will be responsible for a defined category scope and work closely with stakeholders across business lines and production sites. You will establish and oversee the development and implementation of global category strategies and deliver value through commercial and technical activities with external suppliers. With direct involvement in supplier markets and investment decisions, this is an opportunity to be part of a global company to shape procurement activities that prioritize sustainability, innovation, and support the green transition. Are you ready to be a key contributor?
Coordinate and execute global category strategiesIn this role, you will establish and implement global category strategies aligned with business objectives, ensuring effective deployment across the organisation. You will be responsible for your assigned category area, coordinating initiatives across business lines and acting as the main point of contact for suppliers and internal stakeholders. The position offers the opportunity to shape how the assigned category is structured and managed over time.Your responsibility will be to:
Develop and implement global category strategies across business lines
Ensure deployment of category plans and initiatives across production sites
Manage supplier relationships, including negotiations and contracts
Identify, assess, and mitigate category, supplier, and material risks
Maintain category performance metrics, supplier roadmaps, and master data
The role involves collaboration with engineering, project managers, R&D, and key suppliers. You will report to the Director, Machine Investments and be part of a smaller team. The position is hybrid, based in Malmö or Karlskrona, with approximately 20-30 days of travel per year.
Profile description:Structured and communicative category professionalYou enjoy working with complexity and balancing multiple stakeholder perspectives. You approach tasks in a structured way, communicate clearly, and are comfortable presenting to varied audiences. You value collaboration in multicultural settings and remain focused on agreed outcomes while adjusting to revised priorities.You also have:
A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Engineering, Economics, or Management
At least 5 years of experience in Category Management
CAPEX experience is preferred
Mechanical engineering background is beneficial
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and AI tools
Experience of SAP is beneficial
Fluency in English
Contribute to a greener future through procurementNKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
"As a people manager, I value collaboration and clear priorities. In this role, you work closely with colleagues and suppliers to build robust and practical category strategies that support our organisation," says Hiring Manager, Gary Affenita.Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 30th of April. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests will be included in the recruitment process. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Global Talent Attraction Specialist Angelina Nilsson, Angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.Union representativesSveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
We offer:In this role, you will be part of a collaborative procurement team with opportunities for professional development in an international setting. You will work across functions and regions, expanding your skills in category strategy, supplier markets, and sustainability initiatives that support NKT's long-term development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8162-44102724". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 65 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Kontakt
Mrs.
Angelina Nilsson angelina.nilsson@nkt.com +46 721562851 Jobbnummer
9851773