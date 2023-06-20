Category Manager
Job Description
We are now looking for a Category Manager / Commodity Manager for our client in Huskvarna, Jönköping!
In this role, your primary responsibility is to develop and apply business strategy and relationship management, deliver value in terms of quality, delivery, cost efficiency and sustainability for your commodities during the full product life cycle. The role requires travelling to suppliers as well as some of our client's Key sites. You will face a broad role with heavy responsibilities, but also a good base for future growth within the company.
Your key responsibilities:
• Be ultimately responsible for all commercial relations with the suppliers within your commodities and secure set targets of cost, quality, delivery and sustainability.
• Create long term strategies, well anchored with internal stakeholders, for your commodities to deliver optimized value and drive implementation of the same.
• Develop and maintain vendor agreements.
• Manage sourcing projects and lead negotiations of commercial terms and conditions.
• Build and maintain mutually beneficial relations with important suppliers in order to improve supplier performance and collaboration, not only to decrease costs and eliminate waste but also to utilize the suppliers full potential in areas such as product development and innovation.
• Build and maintain strong internal relations within sourcing functions such as Project Sourcing, Supplier Quality Assurance and Supplier Development but also with other internal stakeholders such as R&D, Logistics and Manufacturing.
• Set up and manage the annual budget of cost saving activities and negotiations.
Company Description
Our customer is a Swedish multinational company that manufactures machine-driven outdoor products. They have a strong passion for innovation and environmental care.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• Preferably a relevant University Degree.
• Relevant purchasing experience, preferably in commodity management positions.
• Excellent knowledge of strategic sourcing methodologies, fact-based negotiation and cross-functional team collaboration.
• Extensive experience of working in an international environment.
• Strong knowledge of basic software such as Microsoft Office and database handling.
• Fluency in English is required.
• Swedish, German, Chinese and/or Japanese is a merit.
• Leadership and change management experience is a merit.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
You are a self-motivated team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills who thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment. You have the ability to independently manage complex sourcing projects and initiatives with internal and external stakeholders. You are a true problem solver who enjoys reducing ambiguity and you are constantly moving forward.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start 2023-07-17, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-01-31 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Huskvarna, Jönköping. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
