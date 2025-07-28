Category Buyer - MRO
Stegra Boden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Boden Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Boden
2025-07-28
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Category Buyer - Maintenance Repair and Operations
The Category Buyer MRO is responsible for supporting the procurement of Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) materials and services, ensuring timely and cost-effective purchasing while maintaining quality and compliance standards. This is an operational procurement role that focuses on supplier coordination, purchase order execution, and cost monitoring, with guidance from senior procurement professionals. In this role, you will be a key player to deliver the critical Framework Agreements needed to support the Boden maintenance organization.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and execute category strategies tailored to the technical and operational targets of Stegra Boden Operations
Contract critical MRO and consumables suppliers/contractors to support ramp-up and production of Stegra Boden Operations
Drive cost-saving initiatives in MRO procurement without compromising on the quality or reliability of supplies and services
Support strategic sourcing activities related to implementation of CMMS/Asset mgmt-system including collecting market information enabling an efficient identification, procurement, and control of inventoried spare parts
Collaborate with internal teams such as maintenance, production, and logistics to ensure procurement aligns with operational needs
Analyze market trends and technological advancements to stay ahead of industry dynamics and leverage opportunities for innovation in the MRO category
Establish strong supplier relationships, cherish and effectively manage the category supplier base
Qualifications & Experience
Degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, Engineering, or a related field
1-3 years experience in procurement (MRO experience is a plus)
A can-do, get-done attitude and drive to find the best-balanced solutions in complicated supply markets
Basic understanding of procurement processes, including supplier management and RFQs
You have a natural interest in technology, repairs, and maintenance work, preferably within an industrial or workshop environment.
Exemplary self-leadership, multitasking and organizational skills
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Experience with ERP or procurement software (NetSuite is a plus)
Location: Boden
Hiring Manager: Christian Johansson, Procurement Manager Capex & MRO Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9438455