Cascade Drives looking for a Mechatronics Engineer
2023-12-12
About the company
Cascade Drives has developed and patented a new type of electromechanical linear actuator. The unique technology enables a combination of transferring high forces and high speeds, offering a strong and sustainable alternative to hydraulic actuators. The market potential for the technology is substantial and the global trend of electrification within working machinery contributes to a strong market response. Cascade Drives has delivered several pilot projects currently undergoing durability tests at customers. Next step in development is taking the technology to full scale production.
We are looking for an ambitious person with relevant experience of electrical design, application engineering, to join our international team of about 20 members. The position is based on-site in Sollentuna.
Working at Cascade Drives
At Cascade Drives you will find a dynamic work environment with a team of highly motivated and skilled individuals. Each team member works with a high degree of autonomy and flexibility, combined with great personal responsibility.
What you will do:
• Work with detailed product designs to define solutions to meet customers high value requirements.
• Software and electrical integrations at customer sites as well as directly working on the products for:
• Small series production and production support.
• Demonstrating product features and performance, commissioning, and FAT.
• Debugging complex problems,
• Have a "can-do" mentality, to help colleagues or customer in every stage of projects.
• Understanding customers applications and markets.
• Working with the rest of the team to quickly respond to customer needs.
• Customer visits, attending and presenting at trade shows and seminars.
What you will bring:
• Strong technical ability with a base in software development in dependable system, and basic electrical/mechanical skills.
• Basic understanding of motors and frequency converters for controls purpose.
• Experience with agile methods and tools, preferably JIRA, Git.
• Self-starter that is inquisitive, excellent problem-solving skills, and motivated by a challenge.
• Fast learner, a great teammate, have a "can-do" mentality, and willing to roll up their sleeves to get things done.
• Understanding of electronic components such as sensors, switches, relays, actuators, and/or fusing, wire gauge, motors, frequency converters etc.
• Helpful, patient and possesses the ability to relate to many types of people.
• An analytical side with willingness to support test initiatives.
• Able to work through problems systematically and document designs and findings.
• Strong commitment to goals and team-first attitude.
• Able to travel internationally as required.
• Bachelor 's degree in engineering, or equivalent experience.
What we offer:
• An ever-changing customer base, from automotive to industrial, construction equipment and virtually any lifting, tipping, or pushing action customer where hydraulics could be replaced.
• Development of green tech that could have substantial global impact.
• Global traveling for customer visits, trade shows and more.
• Great opportunities to impact processes, product design and inject novel ideas to solve customer needs.
• Fun and challenging work.
Responsibilities
• Embedded application, middleware and driver SW development
• Joint team responsibility for wire harness layouts, cabinet designs, motor, and inverter performance selections in projects.
• Small scale harness and cabinet production and/or sourcing.
• Bill of material of all electrical components in projects.
• SW/EE integration dependent of the scope of project or in test lab.
• Ownership of a long-term modularization strategy for motor type, sizing etc. of the product platform based on product use cases.
Skills and qualifications
You have minimum 5 years of relevant experience from similar roles. Degree in Engineering. Good knowledge in C/C++. Previous experience from deploying embedded software, dependable systems, board bring up, or bare bone programming. You have a natural ability to structure and organize your work making the daily operations of a high pace workplace as efficient and pleasant as possible. Handling many parallel tasks between several activities is not a problem and you thrive in an environment where "high and low" must be handled. You have a strong work ethic and a personality that brings energy and good spirit around you and your team. You are proficient in English, both spoken and written. Ersättning
