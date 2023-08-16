Capability Owner, Customer Service Management
2023-08-16
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you looking for a role with a good balance of autonomy and support? Do you like a dynamic environment while maintaining a level of stability? Would you like an opportunity to improve the business and learn?
Then join our Service Process and Application Management Team as Capability Owner, Customer Service Management.
Join our team!
This is an exciting opportunity for you to lead the future of Service!
As part of Epiroc's digitalization strategy, Process Councils drive applications within their domain. In the Parts and Service division, the new Process and Application Management Team is dedicated to making relevant applications (including M3 Service) and processes enhance our business. We are a dedicated team aligning our applications and processes to best digitalize our future business and better serve our internal users and customers.
If you join our team, you will be part of a skilled group of committed and helpful colleagues who all take pride in our core values: Collaboration, Commitment and Innovation.
Your mission
As a Capability Owner - Customer Service Management, you will play an important part in shaping our future bylooking after the Customer Service Management capability that is enabled by such tools as ACIGN but idea is to implement a global workflow system to assist flow from customer issue raised to resolution. You will act as an overall owner of the capability, aligning and optimizing efforts and spend on relevant processes and applications. Your primary mission is sustaining the ecosystem quality, performance and usage. Other responsibilities are to:
Work with Technology and Innovation Division to maintain documented gap between AS-IS and TO-BE architecture
Recommend and manage optimizing capability-relevant processes and applications (including change management).
To be a product owner for the related applications, ensuring a sustained level of quality and performance while deciding what improvement opportunities to authorize and detail from a backlog and which to reject.
Optimize support so that workflows, knowledge articles and basic administration resources are leveraged to provide best value service for responsible areas.
Your profile
We believe you have several years of experience with customer service/aftermarket and a good understanding of Epiroc equipment. You also need an experience in Customer Service Management and systems (such as Jira, ServiceNow, Salesforce). Application management experience is considered a plus.
The ideal candidate for the role is conscientious, calm, collaborative and courageous, and has great communication skills including high level of English (speaking and writing).
Location and travel
The location for this role is flexible and can be based in the proximity of Epiroc offices globally. Occasional travel may be required.
Application and contacts
At Epiroc, we value diversity, and we strive to accelerate a diverse culture where everyone belongs. Therefore, we encourage qualified candidates from all over the world to apply.
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 12/05/2023.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring manager Michael Scalon, Process & Application Manager Service to Close, michael.scalon@epiroc.com
OR Recruitment Specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
