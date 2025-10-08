Campus Manager
Job Scope
Responsible for overseeing the enhancement and the development of physical & built environment of the R&D Campus in Västerås, in alignment with the R&D business strategy.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Develop and implement long-term strategies for the campus physical & built environment to support the organization's operational needs and strategic goals.
• Develop and manage the comprehensive site masterplan including real estates, mobility infrastructure, utilities, landscape, etc.
• Lead continuous improvement initiatives for existing campus infrastructure and facilities.
• Coordinate with property owners, utility providers, municipal authorities, and internal stakeholders to enable informed decision-making and create a common vision for campus growth.
• Prepare budgets, secure financing, monitor expenses and manage the financial aspects of the real estate portfolio.
• Negotiate and manage lease agreements for commercial real estate focusing on terms that benefit the company.
• Conduct feasibility studies to assess the operational and financial viability of new real estate projects and improvements to existing ones.
• Apply for and manage the necessary development and construction approvals, ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: Yes
Direct reports: Yes/No
Work environment responsibility: Yes
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• University degree in real estate, civil engineering or a related relevant field.
• Minimum 10 years of experience managing large-cale development projects from concept to completion.
• Minimum 5 years of experience in property development and management, including tasks like property acquisition and leasing.
• Experience working in international and multi-cultural environment
• Experience within the battery manufacturing and/or R&D facilities fields is highly preferred.
Specific skills
• Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal.
• Highly organized and result-driven with a natural talent for execution and problem solving.
• Strong leadership and strategic thinking abilities with the capacity to build strong team and stakeholder relationships
• Excellent time management with ability to work under tight deadlines.
• Ability to work effectively in team environments and independently.
• Adaptability to work in a high profile and high-pressure international settings.
Personal success factors
• A "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Strong communication skills with all the key stakeholders
• An exceptional eye for detail with a sense of quality.
• Strong cost focus
• Open and inclusive personality
