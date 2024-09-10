CAM & PLM Process Specialist (temporary position)
2024-09-10
Do you want to be a part of a great team and be our key person for our PLM and CAM methods in an environment perfect for development? Then you might be the one we're looking for!
We're now looking for a CAM & PLM Specialist to a global and temporary position for approximately 10-12 months to join us at Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Division Rock Tools. A perfect way to excel in the area while building a global network of brilliant minds!
About your job
In this position, you are the go-to person for the PLM and Teamcenter (TC) community. You create and implement PLM and CAM methods within our production units globally by developing, designing, testing and validating hardware and software automation solutions. In collaboration with your colleagues, you lead and execute work tasks within the TC, NX CAD/CAM area. To develop and educate our user community is an important part of your agenda and naturally, you play an active part in our teams' development.
The location for this position is Sandviken, Sweden.
About you
We're looking for someone with a relevant education combined with a solid interest in technical issues and experience from manufacturing and machining. You have adequate skills in IT and change management. Profound knowledge and experience from working with PLM systems as TC connected to Siemens NX CAD/CAM is expected. Experience of machine programming and TC change management related to R&D and Supply programming is considered advantageous. Acting in a global environment you need to be fluent in English, written and verbal.
You're a team player and can easily take on a holistic perspective to improve our way of working and recommend tactics moving forward. With your good communication and team building skills you connect with people by listening and creating an understanding. You believe in sharing best practices and happily share your knowledge in an educational manner!
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Malin Sjölin, recruiting manager, malin.sjolin@sandvik.com
.
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 90 89
Rickard Andreasson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 763 66 26
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
Recruitment Specialist: Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
We have an ongoing selection process for this recruitment and ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than September 24th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0070282.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
