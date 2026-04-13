Calibration Leader, Controls & Diagnostics
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-13
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an R&D environment focused on advanced hybrid powertrain development, where calibration plays a key role in moving projects forward from planning to delivery. The assignment covers ongoing and upcoming projects with a strong focus on emissions, performance, attributes and OBD, and you will work closely with both internal stakeholders and external customers.
This role suits you if you enjoy combining project leadership with technical discussions in a complex development setting. It is an interesting opportunity to influence delivery in a highly specialized powertrain environment.
Job DescriptionYou will lead calibration-related projects that run over several months and up to around a year.
You will drive planning, prioritization and follow-up of project progress.
You will coordinate work connected to emissions, attributes, performance and OBD.
You will manage internal handovers and lead presentations and discussions with customers.
You will support budget estimation and follow up on project balance throughout delivery.
You will take ownership of the project and help cross-functional teams move forward in a structured way.
RequirementsExperience in project leadership.
Experience in powertrain development.
Ability to take responsibility for the project and lead cross-functional teams.
Fluent communication skills in Swedish and English.
Nice to haveExperience in powertrain software development.
Understanding of attributes, emissions and OBD.
Experience working with both internal and external customers.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7558395-1943758". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9851818