Calibration Engineer
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
As a Calibration Engineer, you will provide high-quality calibration and metrology support in a global industrial environment. The role includes delivering calibration services and continuously improving, revising, and updating calibration procedures in line with relevant regulatory requirements.
Job DescriptionPerform calibration of measurement equipment used across the organization globally, both in an internal lab and on-site.
Review calibration certificates from external suppliers.
Maintain and update calibration procedures, reference equipment, and the instrument database.
Collaborate with local and global instrument owners to ensure consistent calibration practices.
RequirementsBachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Electrical Engineering or Applied Physics).
At least 5 years of industrial experience, with documented experience in calibrating/measuring physical quantities such as temperature, electricity, and pressure.
Strong theoretical knowledge of physical measurement technology.
Experience with computerized metrology and calibration.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience with technical programming for calibration, for example MET/CAL or LabVIEW.
Experience across additional physical measurement areas beyond temperature, electricity, and pressure.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
