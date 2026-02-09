C++ Software Developer (Android Automotive)
2026-02-09
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a cross-functional team working on next-generation infotainment based on Android Automotive, with a focus on Navigation and Positioning. The environment is quality-driven and collaborative, using modern tooling and automated testing to deliver a great in-car user experience.
Job DescriptionDevelop and enhance in-car navigation functionality in a full-stack environment using C++ and the Android toolset.
Work in a small cross-functional team with a strong focus on quality and continuous improvement.
Collaborate with partners and other teams to deliver modern, robust software.
Implement automated test cases and contribute to a CI-based testing setup.
Participate in testing, troubleshooting, and verification in real vehicles.
RequirementsB.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electronics, Software Engineering, or a similar field.
5 years of relevant software development experience using C++, Python, Java, or similar.
Experience in Android platform development.
Experience working with Continuous Integration (CI).
Familiarity with Agile ways of working.
Good English skills, both written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience in Android Automotive platform development.
Experience in automotive infotainment.
Experience within navigation and/or positioning.
Valid driver's license (B).
Application
