C++ Software Developer
2024-06-11
Are you tired of working in monotonous environments? Seeking to level up with cutting-edge technologies and top-tier enterprises? Look no further! SwedQ puts its people first, prioritizing your career journey. We're all ears when it comes to your career aspirations. Want AWS certification? We've got you. Want to lead a team? Do it. Dreaming of becoming an Architect? Let's make it happen together by carving out a role that aligns with your goals.
SwedQ is a consulting company that works towards becoming the first choice within development and digitalization through delivering tangible results based on our clients conditions and business objectives. How do we do it? By harnessing our unparalleled Know-how, extensive experience, and laser-focused competence. We're the go-to team for turning your wildest digital dreams into a reality.
What's in it for you?
At SwedQ, we're looking for a C++ developer who's always pushing the envelope. We're not just offering a job-we're opening up a world of opportunity. Get ready to tackle the latest and greatest tech, tackle unique challenges every single day, and experience a diverse array of environments. And get this: we're not waiting for an assignment to land on our lap. We're designing the role together with you, based on your experience and passions. Our assignments span across various industries, but our IT focus is razor-sharp. Our dynamic consultants are currently rocking out everything from implementing new cloud architectures to setting up back-end systems for self-driving vehicles. Are you ready to join the elite SwedQ crew and take on the digital world?
Our clients
We're partnering with fintech upstarts and big-name giants alike. Our talented consultants are currently flexing their skills at titans like Spotify, H&M, Scania, Ericsson, Schibsted - among many others. The digital world is our playground, and we're constantly on the hunt for new partners to push the boundaries of innovation.
You will bring
7+ years of experience in software engineering
Strong analytical / problem solving skills
Good communicator
Fluentin english
Swedish ismeritorious
Databases (MySQL, MongoDB, SQLite)
Toolchains (cmake, Makefile, MSVC)
Packages (NuGet, vcpkg, conan)
Unit tests (gtest)
Networks (sockets, TCP, UDP, WireShark)
Big plus
C++17
Cloud (AWS or GCP)
docker images(docker-compose)
CI/CD (Jenkins, github actions, Cloud DevOps, puppet, ansible, vagrant)
go 1.14
Python 3 (tkinter, bottle, Django, flask)
SwedQ culture
The culture is very very important to us. We're all about smashing hierarchies, embracing independence and accountability, and driving value-creating work-all while having a blast. Diversity and equal opportunity aren't just buzzwords to us-they're baked into our DNA. So go ahead, come to the office in flip-flops or high heels, as long as you're comfortable and true to yourself. And when it comes to blowing off steam, we take fun seriously. From epic football tourneys to unforgettable trips and dinners, we're all about creating memories that last a lifetime.
Perks & Benefits
Competitive salary
Flexible working hours
Budget to spend on health and gym
Generous developers budget
Monthly payments into you additional pension fund
Private health insurance
Private health care
Office in the City - Stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants
Support for open source projects and community engagements
Developers time, to use during work hours for your personal growth
Kick-ass colleagues and mentors at every corner
Other information about the employment
Start - Flexible starting date
Employment - Full time
Location - Stockholm
