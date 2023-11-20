C++ Developer for autonomous vehicle simulations
2023-11-20
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions."I work in a team of talented and dedicated people. Having fun and taking care of each other is a high priority. We put great value in inclusion and interaction which becomes visible in our daily actions. My work contributes to making an impact in the journey towards a sustainable and innovative global future".
Would it feel awesome to describe your work like that? If so, please continue reading and apply for this role today!
What does the department of Autonomous Systems at Scania do?
We develop transport solutions for the future. We are making self-driving trucks and buses a reality! Our group Virtual Test Environment is contributing to the development of autonomous vehicles by enabling engineering productivity. We develop visualization tools, create automated test pipelines and enable the use of large-scale simulation tools.
We are steadily growing and now looking for you, a talented C++ developer, to strengthen our simulation team.
As a C++ developer in the simulation team, you will work with;
• Enablement of advanced large-scale simulation testing for the development of autonomous vehicles
• Integration of third-party state-of-the-art tools in our simulation platform.
• Support of software developers and testers throughout the organization with the simulation tools.
• Contributing to the team's planning and roadmaps.
In your role, you will learn how our autonomous vehicle software stack works. Your contributions will be one of the keys to securing the efficient and safe deployment of Scania's next-generation autonomous software.
We give high value to cooperation, support to each other and knowledge sharing. Spontaneous mob sessions happen frequently.
Your skills.
We are looking for a developer that enjoys programming in C++. You are a humble and inclusive team player with an open mindset.
To succeed in your tasks, we believe you have:
• True passion for programming and focus on code quality
• Interest in complex problem solving
• At least 2-3 years of professional experience in C++ development
• Linux competence
• Curiosity and you are a life-long learner.
Working experience in product with large code base is meritorious. The department works according to the Scaled Agile Framework SAFe but even experience from other agile frameworks is excellent know-how.
What is it like to work at Autonomous Systems?
We offer an international and dynamic environment where your knowledge and skills will be highly valued. You will be encouraged to reveal your ideas and to take initiative with a dare-to-try attitude. Our employees are our most valuable resource, so we will invest in your professional as well as personal development.
Hybrid remote work possibilities are our current normal way of working.
Scania is moving towards a Data & Software-driven provider of sustainable transport solutions and establishing as one of the largest software development companies in Sweden. A key to success is our people working with the software. "Software Developers at Scania" is a place where you can get inspired and learn more about internal activities such as the Scania hack. https://www.scania.com/group/en/home/career/life-at-scania/software-developers-at-scania.html
As a Scania employee, you are also offered several benefits such as a mutual bonus, leasing a car, occupational pension, and flexible working hours. The position is based in Södertälje, with possibilities of hybrid office-and-remote work. If you live in Stockholm, there is a direct bus service from Stockholm City, via Liljeholmen to Södertälje, called Scania Job Express, when you want to go to the office.
Did you like what you read?
Do not hesitate and apply! Latest application date is December 3 2023. Do not miss the chance to be part of a great team and a great organization. Join us and contribute to shaping the future!
Your application should consist of a CV, personal letter, and your degree diploma/transcript of records.
Information:
Please contact Raul Gonzalez Pons, Group Manager, +46 8 553 896 27, for more information.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
