C++ Developer
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Lund
, Burlöv
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
C++ Developer - Lund, Sweden
Do you have experience with Access Control or Video Management systems and a passion for innovation? Join Schneider Electric and help enhance the EcoStruxure Foresight Platform with next-generation security capabilities.
What drives us at Schneider Electric?
For us, impact isn't just a term paraded across posters or social media; it's encoded into our culture. After all, Schneider makes companies, infrastructure, buildings, homes, data centers, and entire industries more efficient and sustainable. With us, you'll contribute to tackling the climate crisis head-on and accelerating the energy transition the planet urgently needs.
There's a reason why we're consistently ranked among the most sustainable companies in the world. Here, you can pursue your dream career while actively making a long-term, positive impact on the planet.
What's more, we help tens of millions of people in underserved communities gain access to energy and education - so you're making the world a fairer place, too. You'll sit among colleagues with vastly different personal and professional backgrounds, all united by a vision of a better world.
Welcome to your workplace
This is a hybrid role with 3 days in office, embedded in a high-performing development team focused on secure, scalable, and high-performance server-side solutions.
Your Team
You will join our global R&D team, developing backend and server-side components for Physical Access Control and Video Management Systems. The role is a core part of a strategic initiative to enhance the EcoStruxure Foresight platform.
Essential for the role
Minimum 10 years of experience in C++ development.
Strong understanding of object-oriented design and analysis.
Experience writing modular, testable, and maintainable code.
Familiarity with design and architectural patterns.
Experience with Test Driven Development, CI/CD, and agile practices.
Skilled in debugging, profiling, and performance optimization.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Solid understanding of algorithms and time complexity.
Bachelor's degree or higher in Software Engineering.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Desirable for the role
Experience with Linux and operating systems.
Knowledge of SQL and database systems.
Familiarity access control hardware or experience with video management systems.
Experience with WebRTC or RTSP Video streaming.
Understanding of networking (TCP/IP) and open-source technologies.
Awareness of cybersecurity principles.
Experience with container technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).
Why Schneider Electric?
Join one of the world's most sustainable companies.
Work in a diverse and inclusive environment that values innovation.
Access to continuous learning and career development.
Competitive salary and benefits tailored to the Nordics.
Be part of a team that's shaping the future of secure, smart infrastructure.
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you. Apply through the link on the page. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532)
Mobilvägen 10 (visa karta
)
223 62 LUND Arbetsplats
Schneider Electric Lund Jobbnummer
9820751