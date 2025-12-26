C++ Developer

Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund
2025-12-26


We are looking for experienced C++ developers to strengthen our team, with the ambition to rapidly grow into a key member of the team and with deep knowledge of C++.
Requirements:
Skilled in C++ with solid interest in programming and software development
M.Sc in Software Engineering or equivalent experience through years of practice
Deep knowledge of Infotainment and Automotive
Fluent in English

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se

