C++ Developer

We are looking for experienced C++ developers to strengthen our team, with the ambition to rapidly grow into a key member of the team and with deep knowledge of C++.
Requirements:
Skilled in C++ with solid interest in programming and software development
M.Sc in Software Engineering or equivalent experience through years of practice
Deep knowledge of Infotainment and Automotive
Fluent in English
