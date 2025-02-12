Buying Professional
2025-02-12
A Snapshot of Your Day
Be part of an open and dynamic workplace where professional and personal development is high on the agenda!
Our Project Procurement organization is now recruiting a Buyer, so we are currently looking for more talented colleagues to our organization in Finspång.
As a Project Buyer you are responsible for your supplier base. You will be the spider in the web in supply chain with both internal contacts and external contacts with suppliers worldwide. This means that you will work according to set routines, but also handle urgent cases and solve problems. Together with your colleagues you will ensure good purchasing quality based on the needs of the business and work with continuous improvements of our supply chain.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Negotiate project specific purchase orders based on agreed terms and conditions and price lists
* Ensure compliance to company guidelines, purchasing policies and procedures
* Build on supplier relationships and formalize communication
* Ensure suppliers maintain agreed delivery performance
* Work closely with others on procurement related tasks
* Review opportunities for continuous improvement and business improvement
* Prepare and manage purchase orders
* Communicate any supply problems which may impact on business operations
* Actively take part in our digitalization transformation
What You Bring
* Able to build effective and positive relationships with colleagues and suppliers
* Good communication, negotiation, interpersonal and influencing skills
* Analytical, with strong demonstrated problem-solving abilities
* Able to manage time effectively, prioritize tasks and achieve set targets
* Commercial and financial awareness
* Adaptable to varying business and customer demands
* Familiarity with SAP
* Procurement experience
* Good ability to express yourself in English and Swedish, both in writing and orally
About the Team
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "269777".
