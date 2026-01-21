Buyer
2026-01-21
Job Description
WHY YOU SHOULD JOIN US
Ready to shape the future of procurement and drive real impact? We are looking for a Buyer to join our newly established Marketing Procurement team at H&M. You will play a key role in securing marketing products and services across our brands while helping us achieve cost efficiencies, reduce supplier risks and unlock synergies.
We are building new ways of working and implementing a Source-to-Pay solution, making this the perfect time to come on board and influence how we work for the future.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are looking for a driven Buyer within marketing procurement to manage and develop specific categories in close collaboration with category managers. You will assess opportunities, plan and execute sourcing activities while analyzing spend and contracts to drive fact-based initiatives that deliver long-term value
Key Responsibilities:
Partner with Category Managers to identify opportunities, conduct spend analysis and develop category strategies
Create and execute category plans including strategic sourcing initiatives to optimize value
Manage and monitor supplier relationships and performance in line with business needs
Secure contract compliance and sustainable long-term results
Build and maintain strong stakeholder relationships across the organization
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of the Marketing Procurement team within the central global Marketing function, a group of dedicated, bold and supportive professionals with expertise across different spend categories. You will collaborate closely with Category Managers, Buyers and Business Controllers, while regularly connecting with colleagues across Functions and Brands. As a newly established team, there is a strong spirit of shaping the future together.
WHO YOU ARE
You are results-driven and skilled in structured change management, turning opportunities into measurable outcomes. With patience and focus, you deliver sustainable long-term results while meeting deadlines and keeping projects moving forward. You bring expertise in marketing procurement, a broad understanding of indirect procurement and the ability to build strong, trusted relationships with stakeholders across brands and functions.
To succeed in this role, you also have:
University degree in Procurement, Business Administration, Industrial Engineering or Management
Extensive experience in strategic sourcing of marketing goods and services in large enterprises
Hands-on knowledge of Source-to-Pay processes and major S2P solutions or other relevant systems
Proven ability to implement procurement category strategies and plans
Strong analytical skills including spend analysis and strategic opportunity assessment
Understanding of different pricing models and contract structures
Experience collaborating with Category Managers, Specialists, Analysts and Controllers
Excellent stakeholder management and influencing skills, able to handle conflicting priorities
Strong written and verbal communication skills with clear, structured and concise delivery
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
*We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Mäster Samuelsgatan
111 22 STOCKHOLM
H&M Group Jobbnummer
